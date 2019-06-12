District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr. reports that on Friday, May 31, 2019, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:
Trevor A. Becnel
DOB: 4-19-75
3436 Emily Drive Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $312 court
cost, $150 Indigent De-fender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
Yolanda D. Jones
DOB: 10-9-68
8968 Fontaine Road Maringouin, LA 70757
Charge: Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle
Sentence: 30 days parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $167 court cost,$100 Criminal Court Fund. Early Termination.
Joe Louis III
DOB: 11-3-83
22720 A West Street Plaquemine, LA 70764
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $237 court cost, $150 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
Larry J. Osborne
DOB: 7-16-71
33635 Boudreaux Street White Castle, LA 70788
Charge: Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle Sentence: 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $167 court cost, $100 Criminal Court Fund.
George G. Pierce
DOB: 10-30-86
804 Morris Charles Jeanerette, LA 70544
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $312 court cost, $150 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
Javier L. Russ
DOB: 8-23-90
58740 Iron Farm Road Plaquemine, LA 70764
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $312 court cost, $150 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
Richard J. Ward, Jr. District Attorney
West Baton Rouge Parish
