DA Report

District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr. reports that on Friday, May 31, 2019, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:

Trevor A. Becnel

DOB: 4-19-75

3436 Emily Drive Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $312 court

cost, $150 Indigent De-fender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.

Yolanda D. Jones

DOB: 10-9-68

8968 Fontaine Road Maringouin, LA 70757

Charge: Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Sentence: 30 days parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $167 court cost,$100 Criminal Court Fund. Early Termination.

Joe Louis III

DOB: 11-3-83

22720 A West Street Plaquemine, LA 70764

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $237 court cost, $150 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.

Larry J. Osborne

DOB: 7-16-71

33635 Boudreaux Street White Castle, LA 70788

Charge: Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle Sentence: 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $167 court cost, $100 Criminal Court Fund.

George G. Pierce

DOB: 10-30-86

804 Morris Charles Jeanerette, LA 70544

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $312 court cost, $150 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.

Javier L. Russ

DOB: 8-23-90

58740 Iron Farm Road Plaquemine, LA 70764

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $312 court cost, $150 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund.   Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. 

Richard J. Ward, Jr. District Attorney

West Baton Rouge Parish

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.