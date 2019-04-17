District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr. reports that on Tuesday, April 2, 2019,
the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:
Jordan Taylor Dupont DOB: 10-16-81
1628 Stonegate Court Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Second Offense
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $237 court cost, $300 Indigent Defender Fund, $300 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Credit for time served.
Jason W. Williams DOB: 11-7-62
7533 Kim Avenue Addis, LA 70710
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $312 court cost,$150 Criminal Court Fund $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr. re-ports that on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:
Kenneth Mitch Godwin DOB: 3-19-64
606 Maxine Avenue McComb, MS 39648
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $237 court cost, $150 Indigent De-fender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
Morris J. Williams DOB: 11-7-62
7533 Kim Avenue Addis, LA 70710
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation, with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $237 court cost,$150 Criminal Court Fund $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance
Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
Randall Keith Williams DOB: 7-27-68
460 West Main Street Brusly, LA 70710
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Second Offense
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $237 court cost, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform thirty (30) eight hour days of community service or serve 10 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
Richard J. Ward, Jr. District Attorney
West Baton Rouge Parish
