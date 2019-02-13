District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr. reports that on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:
Lionel J. Augustus
DOB: 8-12-60
6133 Blueberry Street Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40. a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $312 court cost, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
Jesus S. Hinjosa
DOB: 3-8-62
1855 Brightside Drive # Y3 Baton Rouge, LA 70820
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40. a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $312 court cost, $150 Indigent De-fender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
Herbert Jefferson Jr.
DOB: 7-29-60 6795
Belle Valle Drive # 638 Addis, LA 70710
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated - Second Offense
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 2 years supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $250 fine, $312 court cost, $250 Indigent Defender Fund, $250 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform thirty (30) eight hour days of community service or serve 10 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Portable breathalyzer.
Javier Rodriguez
DOB: 3-7-96
4831 Eudora Drive Addis, LA 70710
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated - Second Offense
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 2 years supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $237 court cost, $250 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform thirty (30) eight hour days of community service or serve 10 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Interlock device.
Eric D. Solomon
DOB: 6-8-79
1013 Solomon Street Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated - Second Offense
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspend all but 30 days. 2 years supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $250 fine, $237 court cost, $250 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform thirty (30) eight hour days of community service or serve 10 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Electronic monitoring.
Veronique Templain
DOB: 7-1-86 31568 Walker North Walker, LA 70785
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $237 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund,$100 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement
or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Defer Art. 894.
Richard J. Ward, Jr. District Attorney
West Baton Rouge Parish
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.