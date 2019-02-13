DA Report

District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr. reports that on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:

Lionel J. Augustus

DOB: 8-12-60

6133 Blueberry Street Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40. a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $312 court cost, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.

Jesus S. Hinjosa

DOB: 3-8-62

1855 Brightside Drive # Y3 Baton Rouge, LA 70820

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40. a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $312 court cost, $150 Indigent De-fender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.

Herbert Jefferson Jr.

DOB: 7-29-60 6795

Belle Valle Drive # 638 Addis, LA 70710

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated - Second Offense

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 2 years supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $250 fine, $312 court cost, $250 Indigent Defender Fund, $250 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform thirty (30) eight hour days of community service or serve 10 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Portable breathalyzer.

Javier Rodriguez

DOB: 3-7-96

4831 Eudora Drive Addis, LA 70710

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated - Second Offense

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 2 years supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $237 court cost, $250 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform thirty (30) eight hour days of community service or serve 10 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Interlock device.

Eric D. Solomon

DOB: 6-8-79

1013 Solomon Street Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated - Second Offense

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspend all but 30 days. 2 years supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $250 fine, $237 court cost, $250 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform thirty (30) eight hour days of community service or serve 10 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Electronic monitoring.

Veronique Templain

DOB: 7-1-86 31568 Walker North Walker, LA 70785

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence: 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $237 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund,$100 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement

or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Defer Art. 894.

Richard J. Ward, Jr. District Attorney

West Baton Rouge Parish

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.