District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr. reports that on Thursday, January 10, 2019, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:

Mark A. Almon

DOB: 7-27-90

2954 Orleans Quarters Brusly, LA 70719

Charge: Driving While Intoxi-cated

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $312 court

cost, $150 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend

Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.

Thomas C. Asmus 

DOB: 9-6-63

634 Bluebell

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated - Second Offense Sentence: 6 months parish jail. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $237 court cost. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Must wear SCRAM bracelet.

Christopher L. Boykin DOB: 3-27-74

707 Vista Road

Pasadena, TX 77504

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $237 court

cost, $150 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend

Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail.

Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.

Brennan A. Dozier

DOB: 7-3-90

57945 Government Street Plaquemine, LA 70764

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence: 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $237 court cost, $150 Indigent Defender Fund,$150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement

or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Defer Art. 894.

Warren A. Lejeune III 

DOB: 6-3-93

400 Gleason Street

Brusly,l_A70719

Charge: Driving While intoxicated

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $312 court

cost, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour

days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance

abuse evaluation and treatment.

Michael S. Marks

DOB: 2-10-79

3430 Oakland Road Lakeland, LA 70752

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $312 court

cost, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.

Robert W. McKinsey

DOB: 11 -28-49

4724 Glen Oaks Drive

Baton Rouge, LA 70812

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $237 court cost, $150 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.

Robert Poche 

DOB: 12-16-65

24055 Charles Drive Plaquemine, LA 70764

Charge: Driving Under the Influence of CDS - Second Offense

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 2 years supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $312 court

cost, $300 Indigent Defender Fund, $300 Criminal Court Fund. Attend

Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail.

Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Interlock device for 1 year.

Credit for time served.

Julianna M. Triplett

DOB: 8-7-88

10053 River Run Estate Drive St. Amant, LA 70774

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated - Second Offense

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $237 court

cost, $300 Indigent Defender Fund, $300 Criminal Court Fund. Attend

Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail.

Perform thirty (30) eight hour days of community service or serve 10 days

in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.

Richard J. Ward, Jr.

District Attorney

West Baton Rouge Parish

