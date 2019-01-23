District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr. reports that on Thursday, January 10, 2019, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:
Mark A. Almon
DOB: 7-27-90
2954 Orleans Quarters Brusly, LA 70719
Charge: Driving While Intoxi-cated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $312 court
cost, $150 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend
Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
Thomas C. Asmus
DOB: 9-6-63
634 Bluebell
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated - Second Offense Sentence: 6 months parish jail. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $237 court cost. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Must wear SCRAM bracelet.
Christopher L. Boykin DOB: 3-27-74
707 Vista Road
Pasadena, TX 77504
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $237 court
cost, $150 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend
Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail.
Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
Brennan A. Dozier
DOB: 7-3-90
57945 Government Street Plaquemine, LA 70764
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $237 court cost, $150 Indigent Defender Fund,$150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement
or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Defer Art. 894.
Warren A. Lejeune III
DOB: 6-3-93
400 Gleason Street
Brusly,l_A70719
Charge: Driving While intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $312 court
cost, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour
days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance
abuse evaluation and treatment.
Michael S. Marks
DOB: 2-10-79
3430 Oakland Road Lakeland, LA 70752
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $312 court
cost, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
Robert W. McKinsey
DOB: 11 -28-49
4724 Glen Oaks Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70812
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $237 court cost, $150 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
Robert Poche
DOB: 12-16-65
24055 Charles Drive Plaquemine, LA 70764
Charge: Driving Under the Influence of CDS - Second Offense
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 2 years supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $312 court
cost, $300 Indigent Defender Fund, $300 Criminal Court Fund. Attend
Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail.
Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Interlock device for 1 year.
Credit for time served.
Julianna M. Triplett
DOB: 8-7-88
10053 River Run Estate Drive St. Amant, LA 70774
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated - Second Offense
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $237 court
cost, $300 Indigent Defender Fund, $300 Criminal Court Fund. Attend
Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail.
Perform thirty (30) eight hour days of community service or serve 10 days
in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
Richard J. Ward, Jr.
District Attorney
West Baton Rouge Parish
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.