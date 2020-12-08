District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr. reports that on Thursday,  November 5, 2020, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:

 

Gary Tujyan Booth                                                     DOB:   2-26-73

2163 Colorado Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Charge: Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Sentence: 15 days parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $167 court cost, $100 Criminal Court Fund. Early Termination. Charge: Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles Sentence:       $100 fine.

Darrius D. Brooks                                                       DOB:   10-12-86

3090 Lafiton Lane #16

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Simple Cruelty to Animals  Sentence:   6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a

month supervision fee. Special condition pay $250 fine, $162 court cost, $250

Criminal Court Fund.

 

Quinton Michael Deviney                                            DOB:   2-8-60

169 Parker Road

Singer, LA 70660

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated - Second Offense

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspend all but 48 Hours. 2 years supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $250 fine, $312 

court cost, $250 Indigent Defender Fund, $250 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform thirty (30) eight hour days of community service or serve 15 days in

the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact  Panel. Interlock device for 6 months. 

Diondre M. Dorsey                                                     DOB:   9-24-96

2838 Lukeville Lane

Brusly, LA 70719

Charge: Possession of Marijuana - Second Offense

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $200 Criminal Court Fund. Random drug screens.

Robert S. Goings                                                        DOB:   2-19-60

7007 Island Road

Jarreau, LA 70749

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence:  6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $267 court cost, $150 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse

Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight

hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel. Charge: Improper Equipment

Sentence:       $30 fine, $117

Shelton Jackson                                                         DOB:   9-15-88

7024 Kent Drive

Baker, LA 70714

Charge: Possession of Marijuana

Sentence:   $100 fine, $162 court cost, $100 Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal  Court Fund.

Michael Wayne Lacey Jr.                                            DOB:   6-14-85

854 North Donmoore

Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $312 court cost, $150 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get

substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.

Brent T. Lacombe                                                       DOB:   7-9-73

6937 Highway 190 West

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Flight From an Office Sentence:       6 months parish jail. Credit for time served.

Cierra D. Lewis                                                           DOB:   11-2-95

4259 Stonewall Drive

Addis, LA 70710

Charge: Simple Littering

Sentence:       $500 fine.

Samuel John Moore                                                   DOB:   9-29-92

3090 Lafiton Lane # 7

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Sentence:  14 days parish jail. Credit for time served.

Inger Helen Moskau                                                   DOB:   7-29-83

112 East Clark Street

Hammond, LA 70403

Charge: Battery of a Police Officer Sentence:  32 days parish jail.

Stacey L.Paul                                                            DOB:   12-21-69

928 Avenue A

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Simple Assault

Sentence:       90 days parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a

month supervision fee. Special condition pay $100 fine, $162 court cost, $250

Indigent Defender Fund, $100 Criminal Court Fund.

Randall J. Pumilia                                                       DOB:   3-23-58

7381 North River Road

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence:  6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $312 court cost, $150

Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse

Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight

hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get

substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.

Trey T. Ramey                                                            DOB:   2-21-91

1507 Live Oak

Brusly, LA 70719

Charge: Possession of Marijuana

Sentence:  15 days parish jail. Credit for time served. Concurrent.

Richard J. Ward, Jr.

District Attorney

West Baton Rouge Parish

District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr. reports that on Friday, November 13,2020, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:

Elisha D. Bender                                                        DOB:   12-19-79

30091 College Drive

Walker, LA 70785

Charge: Resisting An Officer with Violence

Simple Criminal Damage to Property Less Than $1,000

Sentence:  6 months parish jail. Credit for time served. Concurrent. Each count.

Corey W. Manchester                                                 DOB:   3-6-84

12415 Ena Street

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Resisting an Officer With Violence

Sentence:  6 months parish jail.   Credit for time served. Concurrent.

Daniel J. Marquette                                                    DOB:   8-2-89

4153 Choctaw Road

Bruslyw, LA 70719

Charge: Theft Under $1,000

Sentence:  6 months parish jail/suspend. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $200 fine, $162 court cost, $100

Indigent Defender Fund, $200 Criminal Court Fund.14.   

 

Christopher J. Stewart                                                DOB:   12-5-85

77430 Winstock Street

Maringouin, l_A 70757

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence:   6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $150 fine, $312 court cost, $150 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get

substance abuse evaluation and treatment. MADD Impact Panel.

Richard J. Ward, Jr.

District Attorney

West Baton Rouge Parish

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.