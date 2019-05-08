Arrest Report header

Travis Washington, 34, 2022 Lobdell Hwy, Port Allen, LA, remaining after being forbidden

Julian Batiste, 18, 1408 Avenue B, Port Allen, LA, simple battery of a person with infirmities

Ty Thibodeaux, 23, 988 Avenue A, Port Allen, LA, simple burglary of a vehicle

Dalan McClinton, 29, 660 Cypress Ct, Brusly, LA, bench warrants

Kenneth Christian, 24, 4150 72ND Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of a CDS in presence of juveniles, no child restraints 2cts

Michael Sanders, 49, 2022 Lobdell Hwy, Port Allen, LA, misdemeanor theft 5 cts

ustin Callegan, 23, 39060 Hwy 75, Plaquemine, LA, no insurance, driving under suspension, no registration, bench warrant

Brent Lacombe, 45, 6937 Hwy 190, Port Allen, LA, resisting an officer, probation violation

Jason Cador, 44, 701 St. Jude St, New Roads, LA, remaining after being forbidden

Gabrielle Robinson, 27, 1320 Georgia Ave, Port Allen, LA, possession of schedule I CDS, possession of CDS in presence of minors 2cts, bench warrant

Erin Coleman, 42, 5017 Myrle Dr, Addis, LA, illegal possession of stolen things

Bryan McCauley, 27, 9034 Rathmoor Dr, Baker, LA, parole violator

Britni Lejeune, 31, 822 S. Chambers, Auroa, LA, parole violator

Travis Duncan, 40, 6436 S. River Rd, Brusly, LA, possession with intent to distribute MDMA, possession of CDS in presence of minors, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia

Frederick Johnson, 32, 58320 Long St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant

Dustin Bernard, 39, 14626 Bon Dickey Dr, Central, LA, parole violation

Walter Jackson, 58, 1903 Fontaine Lane, Maringouin, LA, probation violation

Phillip Pickering, 32, 23900 Punchy Wilson Dr, Plaquemine, LA, no MVI, no driver’s license, no insurance, bench warrant

Demetrius Cook, 41, 2331 Phelicity St, New Roads, LA, simple escape

Jennifer Johnson, 35, 2727 Babytown Lane, Brusly, LA, bench warrants

Chad Darensbourg, 24, 3003 S. 16TH St, Omaha, NE, simple assault, damage to property, remaining after being forbidden

Louis Moore, 44, 3090 Lafiton Lane, Port Allen, LA, 2nd degree murder

Tony Bosley, 25, 23816 Ferdinand St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant

Devin Doucet, 25, 2708 Atchafalaya Hwy, Breaux Bridge, LA, bench warrant

Lacarl Wright, 28, 245 Melissa St, Port Allen, LA, theft

Joseph Dunbar, 56, 3680 River Park # 62, Addis, LA, speeding, DWI 1ST

Donald Deshotels, 37, 3010 Main St, Port Allen, LA, reckless operation, driving under suspension

Yeteaka Collins, 34, 137 Taylor St, Baton Rouge, LA, theft

Xavier Fields, 30, 1626 Emma Line Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

Logan Jackson, 25, 4949 Stumberg Lane Place, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

Jonah Collins, 22, 4918 Poydras Bayou Rd, Port Allen, LA, simple battery

Jennifer McGowan, 39, 30533 Burgess St, Denham Springs, LA, theft, remaining after being forbidden

Andre Burl, 31, 4136 Carolina Dr, Addis, LA, DWI 2ND

Kenneth Sproles, 51, 79135 Key St, Maringouin, LA, theft, possession of meth

Reginald Grimes, 34, 752 W. Main St, Brusly, LA, bench warrant

James Johnson, 27, 24385 James St, Plaquemine, LA, possession of schedule II CDS

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.