Travis Washington, 34, 2022 Lobdell Hwy, Port Allen, LA, remaining after being forbidden
Julian Batiste, 18, 1408 Avenue B, Port Allen, LA, simple battery of a person with infirmities
Ty Thibodeaux, 23, 988 Avenue A, Port Allen, LA, simple burglary of a vehicle
Dalan McClinton, 29, 660 Cypress Ct, Brusly, LA, bench warrants
Kenneth Christian, 24, 4150 72ND Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of a CDS in presence of juveniles, no child restraints 2cts
Michael Sanders, 49, 2022 Lobdell Hwy, Port Allen, LA, misdemeanor theft 5 cts
ustin Callegan, 23, 39060 Hwy 75, Plaquemine, LA, no insurance, driving under suspension, no registration, bench warrant
Brent Lacombe, 45, 6937 Hwy 190, Port Allen, LA, resisting an officer, probation violation
Jason Cador, 44, 701 St. Jude St, New Roads, LA, remaining after being forbidden
Gabrielle Robinson, 27, 1320 Georgia Ave, Port Allen, LA, possession of schedule I CDS, possession of CDS in presence of minors 2cts, bench warrant
Erin Coleman, 42, 5017 Myrle Dr, Addis, LA, illegal possession of stolen things
Bryan McCauley, 27, 9034 Rathmoor Dr, Baker, LA, parole violator
Britni Lejeune, 31, 822 S. Chambers, Auroa, LA, parole violator
Travis Duncan, 40, 6436 S. River Rd, Brusly, LA, possession with intent to distribute MDMA, possession of CDS in presence of minors, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia
Frederick Johnson, 32, 58320 Long St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
Dustin Bernard, 39, 14626 Bon Dickey Dr, Central, LA, parole violation
Walter Jackson, 58, 1903 Fontaine Lane, Maringouin, LA, probation violation
Phillip Pickering, 32, 23900 Punchy Wilson Dr, Plaquemine, LA, no MVI, no driver’s license, no insurance, bench warrant
Demetrius Cook, 41, 2331 Phelicity St, New Roads, LA, simple escape
Jennifer Johnson, 35, 2727 Babytown Lane, Brusly, LA, bench warrants
Chad Darensbourg, 24, 3003 S. 16TH St, Omaha, NE, simple assault, damage to property, remaining after being forbidden
Louis Moore, 44, 3090 Lafiton Lane, Port Allen, LA, 2nd degree murder
Tony Bosley, 25, 23816 Ferdinand St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
Devin Doucet, 25, 2708 Atchafalaya Hwy, Breaux Bridge, LA, bench warrant
Lacarl Wright, 28, 245 Melissa St, Port Allen, LA, theft
Joseph Dunbar, 56, 3680 River Park # 62, Addis, LA, speeding, DWI 1ST
Donald Deshotels, 37, 3010 Main St, Port Allen, LA, reckless operation, driving under suspension
Yeteaka Collins, 34, 137 Taylor St, Baton Rouge, LA, theft
Xavier Fields, 30, 1626 Emma Line Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Logan Jackson, 25, 4949 Stumberg Lane Place, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Jonah Collins, 22, 4918 Poydras Bayou Rd, Port Allen, LA, simple battery
Jennifer McGowan, 39, 30533 Burgess St, Denham Springs, LA, theft, remaining after being forbidden
Andre Burl, 31, 4136 Carolina Dr, Addis, LA, DWI 2ND
Kenneth Sproles, 51, 79135 Key St, Maringouin, LA, theft, possession of meth
Reginald Grimes, 34, 752 W. Main St, Brusly, LA, bench warrant
James Johnson, 27, 24385 James St, Plaquemine, LA, possession of schedule II CDS
