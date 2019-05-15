Arrest Report header

Tyrone Huff, 35, 817 N. 18TH St, Baton Rouge, LA, domestic abuse battery

Alsides Guzman, 20, 13973 Azalea Park Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, DWI 1ST, no driver’s license, open container, improper lane usage

Carnaiel D. George, 37, 23300 Coast Rd, Springfield, LA, fugitive from LSO

Malik A. Joseph, 25, 1145 Michigan Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant, domestic abuse battery

John Tarpley, 25, 320 Cheramie Lane, Port Barre, LA, bench warrant

Albert Collins, 34, 747 California St, Port Allen, LA, possession of schedule cocaine, possession of fentanyl, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer

Melvin August, 45, 5420 St. Dorothy St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

Cody Howell, 31, 4244 Raven Way Dr, Zachary, LA, bench warrant

Quinton M. Jones, 2112 Convention St, Baton Rouge, LA, simple robbery

Donna Melancon, 45, 324 Kentucky Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant, expired MVI, no insurance, failure to register, no driver’s license

John Johnson, 57, 324 Kentucky Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant 4cts

Clipper Harrison, 58, 2040 

Lafiton Lane, Port Allen, LA, sexual battery 2cts

Latoya Jones, 42, 14125 Cornerstone Village Dr, Houston, TX, improper lane usage, possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Hollis Banks, 29, 1084 Monet Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of CDS in presence of juveniles

Traveon Scott, 20, 2812 Lobdell Hwy, Port Allen, LA, armed robbery

Tommie McMorris, 35, P.O. Box 857, Independence, LA, introduction of contraband into a penal institution

Jessica Powell, 31, 6806 Section Rd, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Denise Retana, 46, 127 N. Baxter, Baton Rouge, LA, simple robbery, bench warrant

Roel Regalado, 26, 715 North Super St, Houston, TX, theft, bank fraud, monetary instrument abuse

Angelle Glaser, 34, 4331 Smith Acres Lane, Fordoche, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, possession of meth-amphetamine, possession of alprazolam, possession of clonazepam

Matthew Duncan, 35, 619 Louisiana Ave, New Roads, LA, DWI 2ND, driving under suspension for certain prior offenses

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.