Tyrone Huff, 35, 817 N. 18TH St, Baton Rouge, LA, domestic abuse battery
Alsides Guzman, 20, 13973 Azalea Park Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, DWI 1ST, no driver’s license, open container, improper lane usage
Carnaiel D. George, 37, 23300 Coast Rd, Springfield, LA, fugitive from LSO
Malik A. Joseph, 25, 1145 Michigan Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant, domestic abuse battery
John Tarpley, 25, 320 Cheramie Lane, Port Barre, LA, bench warrant
Albert Collins, 34, 747 California St, Port Allen, LA, possession of schedule cocaine, possession of fentanyl, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer
Melvin August, 45, 5420 St. Dorothy St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Cody Howell, 31, 4244 Raven Way Dr, Zachary, LA, bench warrant
Quinton M. Jones, 2112 Convention St, Baton Rouge, LA, simple robbery
Donna Melancon, 45, 324 Kentucky Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant, expired MVI, no insurance, failure to register, no driver’s license
John Johnson, 57, 324 Kentucky Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant 4cts
Clipper Harrison, 58, 2040
Lafiton Lane, Port Allen, LA, sexual battery 2cts
Latoya Jones, 42, 14125 Cornerstone Village Dr, Houston, TX, improper lane usage, possession with intent to distribute marijuana
Hollis Banks, 29, 1084 Monet Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of CDS in presence of juveniles
Traveon Scott, 20, 2812 Lobdell Hwy, Port Allen, LA, armed robbery
Tommie McMorris, 35, P.O. Box 857, Independence, LA, introduction of contraband into a penal institution
Jessica Powell, 31, 6806 Section Rd, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Denise Retana, 46, 127 N. Baxter, Baton Rouge, LA, simple robbery, bench warrant
Roel Regalado, 26, 715 North Super St, Houston, TX, theft, bank fraud, monetary instrument abuse
Angelle Glaser, 34, 4331 Smith Acres Lane, Fordoche, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, possession of meth-amphetamine, possession of alprazolam, possession of clonazepam
Matthew Duncan, 35, 619 Louisiana Ave, New Roads, LA, DWI 2ND, driving under suspension for certain prior offenses
