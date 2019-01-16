Arrest Report header

Kory Henderson, 34, address unknown, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated flight from an officer

Terri Spizale, 61, 216 S. Jefferson Ave, Port Allen, LA, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle

Donnie Delaney, 39, 720 Eucalyptus St, Port Allen, LA, DWI 1st offense

John Williams, 44, 18809 Greenwell Springs, Baton Rouge, LA, disturbing the peace 2cts, remaining after forbidden, resisting an officer

Gregory A. Jordan, 58, 32205 Doc Dean St, White Castle, LA, failure to maintain control, DWI misdemeanor offense, driving under suspension for certain prior offenses

Richard Antoine III, 25, 5390 Tolbert Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, reckless operation, driving under suspension, bench warrant

Gary Carline, 57, 33010 Olano St, White Castle, LA, DWI 1ST offense

Rudolfo Hinojosa, 21, 304 S. Guerra, Weslaco, TX, bench warrant

Kovaria Williams, 32, 864 N. 26TH Street, Baton Rouge, LA, simple escape

Earlie Thomas, 69, 4342 Tela Dr, Moss Point, MS, improper lane usage, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, illegal possession of stolen things

Leonard Walker, 61, 4949 Fredrick St, Moss Point, MS, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, illegal posses-sion of stolen things

Deon Knox, 37, 508 Eucalyptus St, Port Allen, LA, turning signals required, possession of MDMA, possession of marijuana, possession of CDS in presence of persons under 17

Kimberly Porche, 37, 15188 Chenal Rd, Jarreau, LA, probation violator

Nirisha Crosby, 32, 2618 Linholm St, Shreveport, LA, theft

Jonathan Nash, 35, 1668 Tudor St, Baton Rouge, LA, DWI 5th, careless operation, driving under suspension for certain prior offenses, open container, no seat belt

Jacqueline Covurn Connangle, 51, address unknown, theft

Elisha Bender, 40, 13642 S. Tracy Dr, Walker, LA, remaining after being forbidden

Renicia Green, 31, 2687 Issac Lane, Gloster, MS, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, possession of a firearm with CDS

Alexander Cobb, 27, 4312 B. Freeman Rd, Liberty, MS, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, possession of a fire-arm with CDS 

Darius Perkins, 31, 234 Kentucky Ave, Port Allen, LA, violation of protective order, simple criminal damage to property, bench warrants 2cts

Donnell Garrett, 31, 2221 Woodlawn St, Jackson, MS, possession with intent to distribute MDMA, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, expired license plate

Major Haynes, 40, 1102 15TH St, Lake Charles, LA, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, possession f firearm with a CDS

George Garett Jr, 51, 11954 Sherbrook Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant, theft

Bryan Brooks, 29, 1709 Landry Dr, Baker, LA, theft 2cts

Cedric Scott, 35, 1036 Ave B, Port Allen, LA, remaining after being forbidden

April Butler, 31, 4620 Beech St, Baton Rouge, LA, unauthorized entry  of an inhabited dwelling, remaining after being forbidden

Dirk Stokes, 45, 7327 Melpower Dr, Baker, LA, bench warrant

Trevonna Spears, 40, 1467 W. Kaufman St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant, theft

Chelsea Carter, 22, 3544 Maribel Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, simple battery

Charles Ruffin, 39, 4223 Oakland Rd, Erwinville, LA, bench warrant

Effie Williams, 40, 605 Eucalyptus St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Maddi Ourso, 27, 58319 Robertson St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant

Dakota Holmes, 23, 1590 Court St, Port Allen, LA, access device fraud

Miranda Ingram, 33, 501 Westwood Dr, Marrero, LA, bench warrant

Michael Jackson, 24, 1452 Clark St, Port Allen, LA, resisting an officer

George Pierce, 28, 3816 Elm St, Baton Rouge, LA, illegal carrying of weapons in presence of CDS, possession of CDS in a drug free zone, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, violation of uniform CDS law, possession of marijuana, possession of alprazolam

Kevin Hardy, 22, 3470 Yaun Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, theft

Willard Juge, 50, 13465 Hwy 416, Rougon, LA, probation violation

Brent Walsh, 35, 58385 Augusta Rd, White Castle, LA, speeding, driving under suspension, DWI 3rd offense

Roshenda Honore, 33, 503 E. 11TH St, New Roads, LA, bench warrant Latoya Lewis, 37, 500 Bourg St, Donaldsonville, LA, bench warrant

Ronald Spears, 55, 2626 Bluebell, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

