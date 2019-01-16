Kory Henderson, 34, address unknown, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated flight from an officer
Terri Spizale, 61, 216 S. Jefferson Ave, Port Allen, LA, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle
Donnie Delaney, 39, 720 Eucalyptus St, Port Allen, LA, DWI 1st offense
John Williams, 44, 18809 Greenwell Springs, Baton Rouge, LA, disturbing the peace 2cts, remaining after forbidden, resisting an officer
Gregory A. Jordan, 58, 32205 Doc Dean St, White Castle, LA, failure to maintain control, DWI misdemeanor offense, driving under suspension for certain prior offenses
Richard Antoine III, 25, 5390 Tolbert Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, reckless operation, driving under suspension, bench warrant
Gary Carline, 57, 33010 Olano St, White Castle, LA, DWI 1ST offense
Rudolfo Hinojosa, 21, 304 S. Guerra, Weslaco, TX, bench warrant
Kovaria Williams, 32, 864 N. 26TH Street, Baton Rouge, LA, simple escape
Earlie Thomas, 69, 4342 Tela Dr, Moss Point, MS, improper lane usage, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, illegal possession of stolen things
Leonard Walker, 61, 4949 Fredrick St, Moss Point, MS, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, illegal posses-sion of stolen things
Deon Knox, 37, 508 Eucalyptus St, Port Allen, LA, turning signals required, possession of MDMA, possession of marijuana, possession of CDS in presence of persons under 17
Kimberly Porche, 37, 15188 Chenal Rd, Jarreau, LA, probation violator
Nirisha Crosby, 32, 2618 Linholm St, Shreveport, LA, theft
Jonathan Nash, 35, 1668 Tudor St, Baton Rouge, LA, DWI 5th, careless operation, driving under suspension for certain prior offenses, open container, no seat belt
Jacqueline Covurn Connangle, 51, address unknown, theft
Elisha Bender, 40, 13642 S. Tracy Dr, Walker, LA, remaining after being forbidden
Renicia Green, 31, 2687 Issac Lane, Gloster, MS, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, possession of a firearm with CDS
Alexander Cobb, 27, 4312 B. Freeman Rd, Liberty, MS, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, possession of a fire-arm with CDS
Darius Perkins, 31, 234 Kentucky Ave, Port Allen, LA, violation of protective order, simple criminal damage to property, bench warrants 2cts
Donnell Garrett, 31, 2221 Woodlawn St, Jackson, MS, possession with intent to distribute MDMA, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, expired license plate
Major Haynes, 40, 1102 15TH St, Lake Charles, LA, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, possession f firearm with a CDS
George Garett Jr, 51, 11954 Sherbrook Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant, theft
Bryan Brooks, 29, 1709 Landry Dr, Baker, LA, theft 2cts
Cedric Scott, 35, 1036 Ave B, Port Allen, LA, remaining after being forbidden
April Butler, 31, 4620 Beech St, Baton Rouge, LA, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, remaining after being forbidden
Dirk Stokes, 45, 7327 Melpower Dr, Baker, LA, bench warrant
Trevonna Spears, 40, 1467 W. Kaufman St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant, theft
Chelsea Carter, 22, 3544 Maribel Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, simple battery
Charles Ruffin, 39, 4223 Oakland Rd, Erwinville, LA, bench warrant
Effie Williams, 40, 605 Eucalyptus St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Maddi Ourso, 27, 58319 Robertson St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
Dakota Holmes, 23, 1590 Court St, Port Allen, LA, access device fraud
Miranda Ingram, 33, 501 Westwood Dr, Marrero, LA, bench warrant
Michael Jackson, 24, 1452 Clark St, Port Allen, LA, resisting an officer
George Pierce, 28, 3816 Elm St, Baton Rouge, LA, illegal carrying of weapons in presence of CDS, possession of CDS in a drug free zone, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, violation of uniform CDS law, possession of marijuana, possession of alprazolam
Kevin Hardy, 22, 3470 Yaun Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, theft
Willard Juge, 50, 13465 Hwy 416, Rougon, LA, probation violation
Brent Walsh, 35, 58385 Augusta Rd, White Castle, LA, speeding, driving under suspension, DWI 3rd offense
Roshenda Honore, 33, 503 E. 11TH St, New Roads, LA, bench warrant Latoya Lewis, 37, 500 Bourg St, Donaldsonville, LA, bench warrant
Ronald Spears, 55, 2626 Bluebell, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
