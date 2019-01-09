Arrest Report header

Jerome Jackson, 44, 6002 Lukeville Lane, Brusly, LA, probation violation

Kirkland Bailey, 28, 1103 Oregon Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Brett Sonnier, 56, 5303 Fordoche Rd, Fordoche, LA, bench warrant

Christopher Stevens, 35, 12402 Ruth Rd, Gonzales, LA, monetary instrument abuse

Benjamin Arceneaux, 44, 5338 Rebelle Lane, Port Allen, LA, malfeasance in office

Dylon Matherne, 27, 611 Avenue G, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant, failure to maintain control

Monica Reese, 28, 8522 Rush Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

Jared Gross, 39, 5690 Vella Lane, Carville, LA, bench warrant

Anthony Gibson, 35, 12437 Maple St, Port Allen, LA, principal to unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling

Kaelynn Williams, 31, 4444 Tigerland Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, simple criminal damage to property, bench warrant

Anthony Dupree, 46, 350 Avenue D, Port Allen, LA, malfeasance in office

Tyrone Thomas, 25, 509 Azalea St, Port Allen, LA, simple battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, disturbing the peace, bench warrant

Tyler Clouatre, 25, 3310 River Park Lane #27, Addis, LA, aggravated arson

Angela Reynolds, 47, address unknown, bench warrant

Jack Smith, 24, 730 Mardi Gras Lane, Port Allen, LA, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, public bribery

Kendel Brown, 23, 1422 W. Heimer Ave, Houston, TX, possession of stolen things, signal required

Blaine Crocker, 21, 1650 Hickory St, Pollock, LA, reckless operation

Neal Guidry, 49, 4371 Cleveland, Fordoche, LA, DWI misdemeanor offense, improper lane usage, open container

Randy Barze, 54, 1219 N. 44TH St, Baton Rouge, LA, DWI misdemeanor offense, failure to maintain control

Scott Lowe, 27, 11850 Wentling Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, failure to maintain control, DWI misdemeanor offense

Victor Martinez, 18, 4311 Kerrit Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, underage DWI, traffic control signal violation, open container, no driver’s license

Trevonna L. Spears, 40, 1487 W. Kaufman St, Baton Rouge, LA, theft, bench warrant

Krystal Fontenot, 30, 733 ½ Court St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Christian Rodriguez, 25, 10106 Massey St, Orlando, FL, DWI misdemeanor offense, reckless operation, failure to maintain control, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance

Krystal Fabre, 32, 6348 Island Rd, Jarreau, LA, bench warrant

Joshua Coon, 34, 6348 Island Rd, Jarreau, LA, bench warrant

Bradley Perkins, 48, 1472 Higdon Lane, Port Allen, LA, DWI misdemeanor offense, failure to maintain control

Donna Harris, 46, 1590 Court St, Port Allen, LA, DWI 1st offense, reckless operation, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of marijuana, possession of schedule II CDS

Darrell Pitre, 36, 618 Robert St, Opelousas, LA, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer

James Toomey, 47, 9527 Arcade Dr, Spring, TX, indecent behavior with a juvenile 2cts, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile 2cts

Keiana Jones, 36, 9215 Conceit Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

Cooper Marcotte, 21, 919 Rue Chantilly, Mandeville, LA, DWI 1ST offense, careless operation

D’Quinton Jackson, 26, 217 Heliotrope, Port Allen, LA, remaining after being forbidden

Joshua Bourgeois, 34, 23143 Kurzweg St, Plaquemine, LA, DWI misdemeanor offense

George Greene, 46, address unknown, remaining after being forbidden

Jessica Parker, 34, 4127 Carolina Dr, Addis, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in presence of juveniles, possession with intent to distribute meth, Possession of MDMA

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.