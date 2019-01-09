Jerome Jackson, 44, 6002 Lukeville Lane, Brusly, LA, probation violation
Kirkland Bailey, 28, 1103 Oregon Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Brett Sonnier, 56, 5303 Fordoche Rd, Fordoche, LA, bench warrant
Christopher Stevens, 35, 12402 Ruth Rd, Gonzales, LA, monetary instrument abuse
Benjamin Arceneaux, 44, 5338 Rebelle Lane, Port Allen, LA, malfeasance in office
Dylon Matherne, 27, 611 Avenue G, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant, failure to maintain control
Monica Reese, 28, 8522 Rush Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Jared Gross, 39, 5690 Vella Lane, Carville, LA, bench warrant
Anthony Gibson, 35, 12437 Maple St, Port Allen, LA, principal to unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Kaelynn Williams, 31, 4444 Tigerland Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, simple criminal damage to property, bench warrant
Anthony Dupree, 46, 350 Avenue D, Port Allen, LA, malfeasance in office
Tyrone Thomas, 25, 509 Azalea St, Port Allen, LA, simple battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, disturbing the peace, bench warrant
Tyler Clouatre, 25, 3310 River Park Lane #27, Addis, LA, aggravated arson
Angela Reynolds, 47, address unknown, bench warrant
Jack Smith, 24, 730 Mardi Gras Lane, Port Allen, LA, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, public bribery
Kendel Brown, 23, 1422 W. Heimer Ave, Houston, TX, possession of stolen things, signal required
Blaine Crocker, 21, 1650 Hickory St, Pollock, LA, reckless operation
Neal Guidry, 49, 4371 Cleveland, Fordoche, LA, DWI misdemeanor offense, improper lane usage, open container
Randy Barze, 54, 1219 N. 44TH St, Baton Rouge, LA, DWI misdemeanor offense, failure to maintain control
Scott Lowe, 27, 11850 Wentling Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, failure to maintain control, DWI misdemeanor offense
Victor Martinez, 18, 4311 Kerrit Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, underage DWI, traffic control signal violation, open container, no driver’s license
Trevonna L. Spears, 40, 1487 W. Kaufman St, Baton Rouge, LA, theft, bench warrant
Krystal Fontenot, 30, 733 ½ Court St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Christian Rodriguez, 25, 10106 Massey St, Orlando, FL, DWI misdemeanor offense, reckless operation, failure to maintain control, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance
Krystal Fabre, 32, 6348 Island Rd, Jarreau, LA, bench warrant
Joshua Coon, 34, 6348 Island Rd, Jarreau, LA, bench warrant
Bradley Perkins, 48, 1472 Higdon Lane, Port Allen, LA, DWI misdemeanor offense, failure to maintain control
Donna Harris, 46, 1590 Court St, Port Allen, LA, DWI 1st offense, reckless operation, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of marijuana, possession of schedule II CDS
Darrell Pitre, 36, 618 Robert St, Opelousas, LA, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer
James Toomey, 47, 9527 Arcade Dr, Spring, TX, indecent behavior with a juvenile 2cts, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile 2cts
Keiana Jones, 36, 9215 Conceit Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Cooper Marcotte, 21, 919 Rue Chantilly, Mandeville, LA, DWI 1ST offense, careless operation
D’Quinton Jackson, 26, 217 Heliotrope, Port Allen, LA, remaining after being forbidden
Joshua Bourgeois, 34, 23143 Kurzweg St, Plaquemine, LA, DWI misdemeanor offense
George Greene, 46, address unknown, remaining after being forbidden
Jessica Parker, 34, 4127 Carolina Dr, Addis, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in presence of juveniles, possession with intent to distribute meth, Possession of MDMA
