Arrest Report header

Brice Doyle, 35, 934 Avenue B, Port Allen, LA, resisting an officer, bench warrant

Kamerriah Webb, 22, 1757 D Blvd De Province, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive from LSO

Tiefa Colins, 28, 10233 Mollyea Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, remanded by surety, bench warrant

Victor St. Romain, 37, 12951 Cypress St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery

Darryl Dunn, 36, 1272 Maryland St, Port Allen, LA, simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery

Donald Roddy, 55, 8347 Tuscaloosa Ave, Port Allen, LA, fugitive from EBRSO

Troy Kirklin, 45, 11582 Glenda Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

Uzeil Johnson, 43, 1710 Blvd De Province, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of stolen things

Kevin Reviere, 27, 12333 S. Palmer Lane, Port Allen, LA, disturbing the peace

Shane M. Saizan, 35, 4390 Peter Messina, Addis, LA, bench warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia

Isiah L. Bell, 31, 2319 Barlow Ave, Dallas, TX, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Shadell Warren, 38, 1334 Houghton, Dallas, TX, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon 

William Melancon, 24, 37553 Southwood Village, Prairieville, LA, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Adderall, possession of marijuana, obstruction of justice

Clifton Belton, 58, 3057 Elgin St, Baton Rouge, LA, theft, simple robbery 2cts

Cedric Harris, 48, 2064 Alabama St, Baton Rouge, LA, parole violation

Cheyenne M. Huddleston, 23, 3044 Plantation Ave, Port Allen, LA, improper lane usage, no driver’s license, no insurance, no registration in vehicle, no MVI, fake MVI, possession of Adderall, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana

Damon Bernard, 42, 11836 E. Subdivision Rd, Port Allen, LA, probation violation

Rodney Johnson, 50, 23611 Oak St, Plaquemine, LA, stop sign violation, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute clonazepam, possession of drug paraphernalia

Betty Callaway, 33, 1229 Pete Messina Rd, Addis, LA, theft

Daryl Kuykendall, 44, 2634 Lukeville Lane, Brusly, LA, DWI misdemeanor offense

Ashley Simoneaux, 31, 6456 Yatton Dr, Addis, LA, contributing the delinquency, unauthorized use of an inhabited dwelling

Erica Morris, 36, 538 Eddie Robertson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

