Brice Doyle, 35, 934 Avenue B, Port Allen, LA, resisting an officer, bench warrant
Kamerriah Webb, 22, 1757 D Blvd De Province, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive from LSO
Tiefa Colins, 28, 10233 Mollyea Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, remanded by surety, bench warrant
Victor St. Romain, 37, 12951 Cypress St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Darryl Dunn, 36, 1272 Maryland St, Port Allen, LA, simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery
Donald Roddy, 55, 8347 Tuscaloosa Ave, Port Allen, LA, fugitive from EBRSO
Troy Kirklin, 45, 11582 Glenda Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Uzeil Johnson, 43, 1710 Blvd De Province, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of stolen things
Kevin Reviere, 27, 12333 S. Palmer Lane, Port Allen, LA, disturbing the peace
Shane M. Saizan, 35, 4390 Peter Messina, Addis, LA, bench warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia
Isiah L. Bell, 31, 2319 Barlow Ave, Dallas, TX, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Shadell Warren, 38, 1334 Houghton, Dallas, TX, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
William Melancon, 24, 37553 Southwood Village, Prairieville, LA, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Adderall, possession of marijuana, obstruction of justice
Clifton Belton, 58, 3057 Elgin St, Baton Rouge, LA, theft, simple robbery 2cts
Cedric Harris, 48, 2064 Alabama St, Baton Rouge, LA, parole violation
Cheyenne M. Huddleston, 23, 3044 Plantation Ave, Port Allen, LA, improper lane usage, no driver’s license, no insurance, no registration in vehicle, no MVI, fake MVI, possession of Adderall, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana
Damon Bernard, 42, 11836 E. Subdivision Rd, Port Allen, LA, probation violation
Rodney Johnson, 50, 23611 Oak St, Plaquemine, LA, stop sign violation, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute clonazepam, possession of drug paraphernalia
Betty Callaway, 33, 1229 Pete Messina Rd, Addis, LA, theft
Daryl Kuykendall, 44, 2634 Lukeville Lane, Brusly, LA, DWI misdemeanor offense
Ashley Simoneaux, 31, 6456 Yatton Dr, Addis, LA, contributing the delinquency, unauthorized use of an inhabited dwelling
Erica Morris, 36, 538 Eddie Robertson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.