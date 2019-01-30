Arrest Report header

Devante Fisher, 26, 5021 McClelland Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, aggravated burglary 5cts, attempted aggravated burglary

Darian Claiborne, 24, 1124 Oregon Ave, Port Allen, LA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute MDMA, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with a CDS

Samantha Kemp, 27, 3734 S. Riverview Dr, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia

Earl Bridgewater III, 24, 7531 Bradley Ct, Addis, LA, bench warrant

Kerwin Buckles, 34, 1089 Maryland Ave, Port Allen, LA, unauthorized use of a movable, domestic abuse battery

Brice Higgerson, 18, 5056 Choctaw Rd, Brusly, LA, pornography involving juveniles

Clyde Delafosse, 28, 1435 Hwy190, Port Allen, LA, illegal possession of stolen things, forgery

Louis Duplechain, 68, 3734 S. Riverview, Port Allen, LA, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia

Tyrone Skinner, 34, 31635 Drake Rd, Tickfaw, LA, following too close, possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Gloria Hicks, 29, 415 Mobile Home Park #2A, Port Allen, LA, theft

Chelsey Blanchard, 23, 3734 S. Riverview, Port Allen, LA, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, obstruction of justice

Herman Patin, 52, 3259 N. Ardenwood Dr #4, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

Edward Belin, 58, 2946 Mondue Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, home improvement fraud

Joseph Allen, 41, 13080 Burgess Ave #6, Walker, LA, parole violation Chester Parker, 37, 577 Burbridge Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Aaron Ballard, 39, 13243 Alysha Dr, Denham Springs, LA, fugitive from EBRSO

Osmel Arencisia-Hernandez, 34, 3000 Independence #217, Metairie, LA, speeding, reckless operation, flight from an officer

Tierra Morgan, 27, 1345 Michigan Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Shaun Berry, 34, 1016 Avenue A, Port Allen, LA, disturbing the peace 

Michael Blake, 33, 4911 LA, bench warrant

Shawna Guillory, 20, 35025 Hwy 69, White Castle, LA, expired MVI, possession of marijuana

Julian Rish, 47, 1933 W. Magna Carta, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive from EBRSO

Joshua Pedigo, 41, 2701 Emily Dr, Port Allen, LA, negligent homicide

Michael Coleman, 31, 5017 Myrle Dr, Addis, LA, bench warrant

Angel Barker, 30, 7450 Vincent Rd #30, Denham wSprings, LA, bench warrant

Deion J. Williams, 22, 465 Alvin Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, no insurance, speeding

Randy Bias, 37, 404 N. 1ST St, Lake Charles, LA, speeding, reckless operation, driving under suspension, flight from an officer, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of schedule IV CDS

Treveon Robinson, 19, 10557 Section Rd, Port Allen, LA, possession of firearm by a convicted felon

Cedric Davis, 48, 3334 Lukeville Lane, Brusly, LA, misrepresentation during booking, criminal trespass

Dylan Tullier, 25, 58065 Homestead Dr, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant

