Devante Fisher, 26, 5021 McClelland Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, aggravated burglary 5cts, attempted aggravated burglary
Darian Claiborne, 24, 1124 Oregon Ave, Port Allen, LA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute MDMA, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with a CDS
Samantha Kemp, 27, 3734 S. Riverview Dr, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia
Earl Bridgewater III, 24, 7531 Bradley Ct, Addis, LA, bench warrant
Kerwin Buckles, 34, 1089 Maryland Ave, Port Allen, LA, unauthorized use of a movable, domestic abuse battery
Brice Higgerson, 18, 5056 Choctaw Rd, Brusly, LA, pornography involving juveniles
Clyde Delafosse, 28, 1435 Hwy190, Port Allen, LA, illegal possession of stolen things, forgery
Louis Duplechain, 68, 3734 S. Riverview, Port Allen, LA, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia
Tyrone Skinner, 34, 31635 Drake Rd, Tickfaw, LA, following too close, possession with intent to distribute cocaine
Gloria Hicks, 29, 415 Mobile Home Park #2A, Port Allen, LA, theft
Chelsey Blanchard, 23, 3734 S. Riverview, Port Allen, LA, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, obstruction of justice
Herman Patin, 52, 3259 N. Ardenwood Dr #4, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Edward Belin, 58, 2946 Mondue Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, home improvement fraud
Joseph Allen, 41, 13080 Burgess Ave #6, Walker, LA, parole violation Chester Parker, 37, 577 Burbridge Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Aaron Ballard, 39, 13243 Alysha Dr, Denham Springs, LA, fugitive from EBRSO
Osmel Arencisia-Hernandez, 34, 3000 Independence #217, Metairie, LA, speeding, reckless operation, flight from an officer
Tierra Morgan, 27, 1345 Michigan Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Shaun Berry, 34, 1016 Avenue A, Port Allen, LA, disturbing the peace
Michael Blake, 33, 4911 LA, bench warrant
Shawna Guillory, 20, 35025 Hwy 69, White Castle, LA, expired MVI, possession of marijuana
Julian Rish, 47, 1933 W. Magna Carta, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive from EBRSO
Joshua Pedigo, 41, 2701 Emily Dr, Port Allen, LA, negligent homicide
Michael Coleman, 31, 5017 Myrle Dr, Addis, LA, bench warrant
Angel Barker, 30, 7450 Vincent Rd #30, Denham wSprings, LA, bench warrant
Deion J. Williams, 22, 465 Alvin Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, no insurance, speeding
Randy Bias, 37, 404 N. 1ST St, Lake Charles, LA, speeding, reckless operation, driving under suspension, flight from an officer, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of schedule IV CDS
Treveon Robinson, 19, 10557 Section Rd, Port Allen, LA, possession of firearm by a convicted felon
Cedric Davis, 48, 3334 Lukeville Lane, Brusly, LA, misrepresentation during booking, criminal trespass
Dylan Tullier, 25, 58065 Homestead Dr, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
