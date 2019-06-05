Tracy James, 36, 501 N. 15TH St, Port Allen, LA, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile Jodie Bell, 44, 17623 Feather Ridge Dr, Prairieville, LA, bench warrants
Derrick Rinaudo, 39, 4554 Foret St, Addis, LA, possession with intent to distribute Meth, possession of drug paraphernalia
Anthony Gibson, 36, 12437 Maple St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery, aggravated assault
Dustin Villemarette, 34, 55021 Conway St, Sorrento, LA, bench warrant
Victoria Orillion, 23, 9852 Hooper Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine
Rocco Dibenedetto, 59, 2136 Dibenedetto Lane, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Tyler David, 25, 55735 Plaquemine St, Plaquemine, LA, brake lights required, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, bench warrant
Joseph Guillory, 25, 282 Bertinot Rd, Opelousas, LA, resisting an officer with force or violence, battery of a police officer
Alvin Johnson III, 31, address unknown, remaining after being forbidden
Shane Saizan, 35, 3834 Emily Dr, Port Allen, LA, violation of protective order
Chenita Carter, 34, 3844 Chippewa St, Baton Rouge, LA, theft, criminal trespass, bench warrant
Jonathan Willis, 33, 3869 Keokuk St, Baton Rouge, LA, illegal possession of stolen things
Jarvis Whitfield, 25, 2420 Commercial Dr, Port Allen, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of MDMA, improper lane usage, bench warrant
Juan Gray, 51, 1992 Kaufman St, Baton Rouge, LA, reckless operation, DWI 1ST offense
Glynn Aughey, 41, 32150 Hwy 75, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
Larry Francisco, 31, 6443 Scallan St, Mansura, LA, possession of schedule I marijuana, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS crack cocaine, possession of schedule IV Tramadol, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in presence of CDS, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Royneisha McKnight, 21, 3828 Washington St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Gloria Hicks, 29, 13384 Chenal Rd, Jarreau, LA, bench warrant
Harold Courtade, 63, 133 Van Buren #2, Baton Rouge, LA, disturbing the peace by public intoxication
Tanricka Youngblood, 38, 1103 Oregon Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Zerquario Reddix, 24, address unknown, resisting an officer, battery of a peace officer
Michael Bailey, 52, 1103 Oregon Ave, Port Allen, LA, resisting an officer, battery of a peace officer, obstruction of justice
Aletha Johnson, 42, 4136 Louisiana Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Tara Freeman, 28, 33055 Bayou Sorrell, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
Pratik Ardeshna, 25, 821 S. Lobdell, Port Allen, LA, attempted indecent behavior with a juvenile, solicitation of a minor, carnal knowledge of a juvenile
Jimmy Fowler, 37, 5647 Chester Tomnolen Rd, Eupora, MS, solicitation of prostitution, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS 2cts
Thomas Nickens, 36, 60285 Amy Lane, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
Jestin Williams, 30, 3836 Chris Dr, Addis, LA, failure to register as a sex offender
Noel Springer, 48, 5943 Flynn Rd, Port Allen, LA, failure to notify
Vincent Joseph, 29, 58396 WW Harleaux, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
Keith Thomas, 58, 4442 Knight Dr, New Orleans, LA, possession of marijuana
Diamond Percy, 20, 7825 Nottingham St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Alton Richardson, 28, 1228 Rev. Manuel, Port Allen, LA, probation violation, no driver’s license
Valencia Morgan, 52, 1124 Oregon Ave, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Shyeisha Jackson, 21, 200 S. Sherwood Forest, Baton Rouge, LA, simple assault
Kyra Blair, 23, 4265 Choctaw Rd, Brusly, LA, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana
Kimberly Pinkney, 38, 59215 WW Harleaux, Plaquemine, LA, fugitive from LPSO
Nikia Fourroux, 34, 3090 Lafiton Lane, Port Allen, LA, resisting an officer
Sedrick Green, 25, 74th Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of MDMA, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug
Shawn Trabeaux, 43, 13012 She Lee Place, Gonzales, LA, remaining after being forbidden
