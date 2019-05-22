Jack Smith, 25, 131 Whitehead Blvd, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Randy Hanchett, 19, Homestead Dr, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
Danyelle Beloney, 34, 24230 Bourgeois St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant, probation violation, driving under suspension, resisting an officer, no MVI
Darius Craig, 26, 3764 Choctaw Rd, Brusly, LA, domestic abuse battery
Khris Pfister, 32, 122 Johnson St, St. Rose, LA, possession of schedule I CDS, possession of schedule II CDS, possession of schedule III CDS
Joshua Collins, 30, 2408 Commercial Dr, Port Allen, LA, driving under suspension, bench warrant
Dallas Simon, 29, 2252 Shady Oars Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of hydrocodone, possession of hydrocodone, possession of a firearm in presence of CDS
Keandre Collins, 25, 180 Pine Bayou Circle, Monroe, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of schedule II hydrocodone, illegal carrying of a weapon with a CDS, possession of a firearm convicted felon, following too close, no driver’s license
Lance Leonard, 46, 316 S. Bay Rd, Pierre Part, LA, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia
Tia Bosley, 24, 24455 El-eanor Dr, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
Terry Harrison, 55, 244 Melissa Ave, Port Allen, LA, careless operation, open container, driving under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession with intent to distribute marijuana
Krystal Fontenot, 30, 2020 Hwy 415, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Jesse Anthony, 39, 4018 Union Dr, Addis, LA, simple assault 2cts, bench warrant
Kandis Nation, 26, 519 Pelahatchie Shore Dr, Brandon, MS, theft
Jacob Funderburk, 36, 5213 Elm Grove Rd, Port Allen, LA, simple battery
James Watson, 48, 13496 Arnold Rd, Walker, LA, theft
Joseph Grezaffi, 50, 8069 Sage Hill Rd, St. Francisville, LA, unauthorized entry of inhabited dwelling
Hayes Granville, 45, 3928 S. River Rd, Port Allen, LA, aggravated assault 2cts
Anethia Martin, 54, 3358 Pauls Lane, Brusly, LA, theft
Paul McLean, 53, 5903 Denoua St, Baton Rouge, LA, resisting an officer, angling without a license
Matthias Dyson, 29, 308 W. Olive St, Amite, LA, following too close, resisting an officer, speeding
Kimberly Weatherford, 49, 1590 Court St #35, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
