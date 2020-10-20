HC Court

Photos Courtesy of Brusly High School. 

The 2020 Brusly High Homecoming Court

Troiyah Gougisha.JPG

Troiyah Gougisha
Mallory Roberts.JPG

Mallory Roberts
Mackenzie Verret.JPG

Mackenzie Verret
Mariana Ramirez.JPG

Mariana Ramirez
Bailey Richardson.JPG

Bailey Richardson
Maddie Becker.JPG

Maddie Becker
Jashyree Bell.JPG

Jashyree Bell
Reese Boyd.JPG

Reese Boyd
Milan Davis.JPG

Milan Davis
Alivia Hebert.JPG

Alivia Hebert

