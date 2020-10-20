Photos Courtesy of Brusly High School.
Latest News
- Annual WBR Parish 4-H Sweet Potato and Pecan Sale
- West Baton Rouge Garden and Civic Club News
- Law enforcement cracking down on guns across Capital Region
- 2020 Brusly High School Homecoming Court
- 2020 Port Allen Homecoming Court
- Port Allen downs OC in 41-39 thriller
- Brusly jumps out quick, outlasts West Feliciana 24-21
- Cats, kittens $25 to adopt through Oct. 31
Most Popular
Articles
- Trail ride in Erwinville sparks emergency change to ordinance by Parish Council
- Crime Stoppers podcast sheds light on 2007 unsolved murder in Erwinville
- WBRSO seeking help identifying Walmart wallet thief
- WBRSO seeking help identifying person involved in hit and run
- Lt. Corey Hicks cleared by WBRSO internal investigation
- New Business: Nutrition West
- Get to know the candidate: Bliss Kelley Bernard
- Get to know the candidate: Kenneth Popleon
- Get to know the candidate: Blake Tassin
- Lukeville Elementary hosts pandemic-style field trip
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 20
-
Oct 20
-
Oct 20
-
Oct 20
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.