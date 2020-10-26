Cortana Kiwanis Club and the Kiwanis Club of Cortana Baton Rouge Foundation, Inc announced the cancellation of the 2020 Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade, which was scheduled to run through Downtown Baton Rouge on Dec. 12, 2020.
The event is canceled due to concerns for the health and safety of the general public, all of the parade’s attendees, sponsors, volunteers, and organizers.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome stated Monday, “The Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade is always one of the most joyous celebrations of the holidays in Baton Rouge, drawing tens of thousands of people to the downtown area and featuring beautifully decorated floats, marching bands, dance troupes, and many other wonderful parade entries. While I am saddened that the pandemic has impacted our traditional Christmas parade, I respect and endorse the decision of the Cortana Kiwanis board to cancel this year’s parade for the preservation of our public health. It is the right move and I am grateful to Cortana Kiwanis for their annual contributions to our community.”
Cortana Kiwanis invites the community to save the date for the 2021 Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade, which will roll on December 11, 2021. The Cortana Kiwanis additionally expressed gratitude to the annual presenting sponsor of the Christmas Parade, Baton Rouge Coca Cola Bottling Company.
Rick Haddad, President of Cortana Kiwanis shared, “We are grateful to the Baton Rouge community for its annual support of the Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade and especially appreciate our longtime corporate partner, Baton Rouge Coca Cola, as well as Mayor-President Broome and the City of Baton Rouge. We look forward to celebrating again in person with everyone at next year’s parade.”
Funds from the parade have annually supported numerous local children’s charities and other local and worldwide philanthropic Kiwanis projects. An extensive list of these projects can be found on the parade’s website, www.christmasinbr.com. Cortana Kiwanis will continue raising annual funds to support these projects and invites the community to support by making donations to the Kiwanis Club of Baton Rouge Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization.
Donations may be mailed to P.O. Box 84174, Baton Rouge, LA 70884 or delivered in person at the Cortana Kiwanis Club meetings every Thursday morning at 7:30 a.m. at Piccadilly Restaurant located at 3332 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70816.
