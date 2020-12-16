This Christmas the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted 43 families with a total of 104 kids- two more families than last year.
On December 5th, WBR Sheriff’s Deputies and volunteers stood outside of Walmart, hoping to make a child’s dream come true this Christmas. The organization collected $700 more than last year’s cash donation total.
This program was designed to not only bond law enforcement with the community, but to bring joy to the local area through Christmas cheer. The goal is to help families in West Baton Rouge who need assistance to make their child/children’s Christmas complete. The Christmas Crusade for Children of WBR has been around for more than 26 years and will continue to improve.
This year participants have started to collect jackets for children in West Baton Rouge Parish Schools to wear this winter and the program has blessed 6 families in need outside of the Christmas season.
Deputy Jamie Waters said, “Many children would not even experience Christmas if it weren’t for this Christmas Crusade Program. It means a lot to a kid to have something to believe in.” Detective Christian Conaway explained, “Nothing ends this year better than to know we reached out to help 104 children have presents underneath their tree.”
The organization reviews applications submitted, collects donations at Walmart and organizing all gifts to distribute on December 16th.
Sheriff Mike Cazes, the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Christmas Crusade Program offer a special thank you to everyone who donated and helped to make this Christmas another to remember in West Baton Rouge Parish.
