The April 21st, 2021 River City Jazz Masters Concert featuring world renowned artist, Poncho Sanchez has been cancelled due to unforseen circumstances. Tickets purchased through Manship Theatre will be refunded.
The next show on May 13th will feature Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra. Preceding the May 13th concert, the annual Hall of Distinction award will be presented to Herman Jackson. Essential Federal Credit Union is generously providing desserts to guests attending the Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra Concert. New Orleans native and jazz powerhouse, Stephanie Jordan, will close out the season on June 8th.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all concerts will take place outdoors on the River Terrace at Shaw Center for the Arts.
For more information and for season tickets to the River City Jazz Masters Concert Series, call the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge at 225-344-8558. Individual tickets to all River City Jazz Masters shows can be purchased at the box office at the Manship Theatre or online at www.manshiptheatre.org. For more information about the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, please visit www.artsbr.org.
