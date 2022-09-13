BATON ROUGE– Baton Rouge, Louisiana—Pennington Biomedical Research Center and the Louisiana Department of Education have teamed up to host a Childhood Obesity and Public Health Conference on Thursday, September 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the C.B. Pennington Jr. Conference Center, 6400 Perkins Road.
The theme for this year’s in-person conference is: Getting Louisiana’s Kids Back on a Healthy Track. Public health professionals, healthcare policy makers, researchers, early childhood and school-age educators and decision makers will hear from local and national experts on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on childhood obesity, recent advances in federal school nutrition policies and an overview of implementation science and its role in childhood obesity prevention and treatment.
Child nutrition programs in Louisiana play an important role in improving diet, reducing food insecurity and improving overall health. A healthy student is better enabled to learn and succeed, and all students in Louisiana deserve that chance.
“Childhood obesity remains one of the greatest challenges to public health we face. Louisiana leads the nation in childhood obesity, and the COVID pandemic has accelerated the increases we have been observing over the last several decades. Concerted action will be required to get kids back on a healthy track,” according to Peter Katzmarzyk, PhD, Professor and Associate Executive Director for Population and Public Health Sciences at Pennington Biomedical.
For more information, see www.pbrc.edu.
