Festivities leading up to the 2022 International Acadian Festival roll into gear this weekend with the presentation of this year’s Evangeline.
Anna Catherine Bradford will be crowned Evangeline and the Indian princesses will be introduced during a ceremony Saturday evening at the Plaquemine Community Center.
The presentation begins at 6 p.m. The ceremony will also feature the introduction of the grand marshal for this year’s International Acadian Festival Parade.
The festivities will follow a 4 p.m. Mass at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.
Bradford, a senior at St. John High School, will follow the footsteps of her older sister Lily Bradford, who was crowned Evangeline in 2019.
They hold the distinction as only the second pair of sisters to have had reigns as Evangeline since the tradition began
with the first International Acadian Festival (known as “The International Festival” for its inaugural year) in 1969.
Anna Catherine will succeed Isabella LoBue, daughter of Jarid and Gina LoBue, who reigned as the 2021-22 Evangeline.
The water ceremony for Evangeline will be held at sundown Saturday, Oct. 29 along Bayou Plaquemine.
The event is a cornerstone tradition of the International Acadian Festival, which runs from Oct. 28-30 at Mark A. “Tony” Gulotta Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park.
The festival is sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council No. 970 which has sponsored the event since its inception as “The Cajun Festival” in 1969.
