BATON ROUGE, La. – The 2022 Louisiana Book Festival announces an exciting lineup of activities and programs for young people from toddlers to teens during the state’s premier literary event. The festival, held on Saturday, October 29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Baton Rouge’s Capitol Park area, will feature author talks and book signings, special areas for children and teens, face painting, balloon animals, and special appearances by Pig of Laura Numeroff’s If You Give… series and Spot of Eric Hill’s Spot the Dog series. As always, the festival is free and open to the public.
“The Louisiana Book Festival gives the young people in our state an extraordinary opportunity to meet and interact with some of the most popular and renowned children’s and young adult authors from Louisiana and beyond,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “Not only is it an entertaining experience for families and people of all ages, but the festival also provides motivation for young people to become the next generation of life-long readers and great Louisiana writers.”
The festival is excited to welcome back the 2017 Louisiana Writer Award recipient and Louisiana native Johnette Downing with her latest children’s title, Five Little Possums. At her program, Johnette Downing will autograph the first guitar she ever received, a Christmas gift from her parents, which she graciously donated to the State Library. Other featured authors include Louisiana First Lady Donna Edwards with her debut picture book A Bandit in the Mansion, Newbery Honor author Margi Preus with Windswept, and Pura Belpré Honor author Alda P. Dobbs with Barefoot Dreams of Petra Luna and The Other Side of the River. The Young Readers Pavilion will feature storytellers, musical performances, and book related crafts.
For more information, including a full list of authors for all ages and an at-a-glance schedule of all programs, please visit www.LouisianaBookFestival.org and follow us on Facebook.
