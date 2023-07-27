The Acadian Heritage Celebration honored the Landry surname with their 2023 event Sunday, July 23 at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Activity Center in Brusly.
Captain Trasimond Landry, Dr. Paul Bernard Landry, Sr., and Judge Paul Bernard Landry, Jr. were among the celebrated Landry line on display Sunday. Intricate and detailed posters displayed family trees and information about these Landry family members and others for the attendees to view.
The event hosted a wealth of information on the Acadian people and served its community by offering a place for connection and note-comparing of accumulated knowledge to preserve area history.
Acadian heritage pride was alive at the event, even expressed by way of song with a rendition of the Acadian National Anthem, Ave Maris Stella, which was sang by Daniel Blanchard in Latin and French.
The event welcomed 194 registered people and the real count was likely a few more.
At 2 p.m. the keynote speaker, Warren Perrin, discussed the history of the Acadian people. Perrin is a lawyer, author and activist for the Acadian people well known for petitioning an apology from the ruler of England, then Queen Elizabeth, for the Acadian deportation.
Dancing in the Acadian tradition was performed by Les Danseurs de la Capitale de Baton Rouge with a live band at 3:30 p.m.
The WBR Museum was present and scanned into archives family photographs for record. At least 23 historical photographs were added to the collection per WBR Museum employees, Haleigh Basin and Rebekah Tomblin.
The scanned photos collected at the event were also shared with the FB group “Our Ancestors in Photos,” where the four main organizers of the event, Billy Hebert, Lucy Landry, Douglas LaBauve and Debbie Doiron Martin of the Acadian Heritage Celebration Organizing Committee are also connected.
Jambalaya and Beignets were served at the event thanks to Roxanne and Dennis Jenkins and the WBR Genealogical Society. A quiet side room was dedicated to genealogy where people gathered to compare notes on family trees and documentation of ancestry.
Tables for community groups lined the perimeter of the hall and guest seating included 15 large round tables in the middle. Informational tables included the WBR Library, the WBR Genealogy Society, Landry ancestral posters showing family trees and location of members and other tables with research of Acadian history.
At the WBR Library’s table, resources on the Acadians in many forms of media on area history, general history of the Acadian people, cooking and genealogy resources.
There was an immense amount of information available on Sunday as it is an accumulation of work by many area groups and participants. One instance of this large body of work was a detailed list of ancestors listed and connected to the cemetery on site. An unassuming table held easy to read histories of local family lines correlating to a cemetery map designed for self tours. This application of the accumulated information to the site of the celebration offered personal, immediate connection to one’s ancestors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.