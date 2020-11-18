225 GIVES, presented by Baton Rouge Area Foundation (BRAF) and Capital Area United Way (CAUW), is a 24-hour online giving day taking place December 1, 2020 with a one week early giving period set to open on Tuesday, November 24th. 225 GIVES has set a goal of helping generate over $4,225,000 for area nonprofits. This powerful online fundraising initiative will unite the Capital Region in support of the nonprofit community.
Raising money for nonprofits is more vital than ever. So many have reached into their own reserves to care for people during the pandemic, support natural disaster recovery across the region, and confront social injustice issues facing our communities. 225 GIVES will help our nonprofit community recover so they can pursue their respective missions.
225GIVES.ORG is a unique giving platform connecting people to nonprofits they believe in. Donors may search by parish, city, cause, demographic served, organization size, and more. With so many worthy organizations represented, there will be something for everyone to support through 225 GIVES!
