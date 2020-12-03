The Anderson Family is working to spread a little Christmas cheer during the 47th Annual Christmas Toy Giveaway. The toy giveaway will be held Dec. 19 beginning at 1 p.m. at 1120 Michigan Ave, Port Allen, LA 70767
"Our toy drive would not be successful without other cheerful givers. We request your help in brightening a child’s day with a gift for Christmas," Kirby Anderson said.
Monetary donations, as well as bikes and toys (new or used) are greatly appreciated.
To donate in the toy giveaway, contact Kirby D. Anderson, Sr. at (225) 315-4074
All children are invited, and child must be present to receive toys.
