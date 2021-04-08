Citizens from across Louisiana are preparing to fight for families and communities and against corporate lobbyists and special interests in the upcoming legislative session
On April 12th the Louisiana legislature will begin as it always does: the Governor will give a speech, legislators will file into Baton Rouge and lobbyists will line up with their agendas.
But this year everyday people from across Louisiana are working hard to make this session different from past years.
More than 500 citizens from 75 cities and towns across the State will gather on Monday, April 12th, 6pm via Zoom for a first of its kind PEOPLE’S ASSEMBLY to open the 2021 Legislative Session.
The event is being organized by Together Louisiana and will preview the upcoming session and launch a strategy called the Legislative Accountability Project (LAP), to build citizen leadership teams in every legislative district and begin scoring legislators on their votes.
Community leaders will focus on bills that have been introduced that would harm or benefit community interests on issues such as fair taxes, clean air, land and water, corporate welfare and protecting voter rights.
Attending the assembly will be community leaders from throughout the State representing more than 250 faith, non-profit and community institutions with Together Louisiana, Together New Orleans, Together Baton Rouge, North Louisiana Interfaith, Central Louisiana Interfaith, Delta Interfaith, the Westside Sponsoring Committee and others.
The event is open to the public. To attend participants and media must register at togetherla.org/April12.
For additional information contact Edgar Cage at edgarcage@att.net or call 225-274-5808.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.