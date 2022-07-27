July 28 - a day of commemoration of the Acadian Deportation
The Queen of England signed a Proclamation on July 28, 2003 indicating that “le grande derangement” took place in Acadia in the period from 1755-1763. In the proclamation, she acknowledged the grief and suffering her country inflicted on an Acadian culture during this period. Estimates of 15-20,000 Acadians were expelled from their homeland and in the process many Acadian men, women, and children perished. Many Acadians spent a lifetime searching for loved ones and family. There are many stories of Acadians who performed unselfish and heroic deeds to help their “Cajun” cousins. One such hero is Noel Doiron and his story follows:
A terrible political decision was made by the English government in the 1750’s to forceably remove all Cajuns from the area called Acadia (Nova Scotia). The Acadians called this mandate –“Le Grande Derangement.” There are many stories of suffering, separation, and pain inflicited on a culture of people who only wanted to live in peace.
One such Cajun was Noel Doiron, who with his family, left Nova Scotia for refuge in the area of Isle St. John or Breton Island. The second wave of deportations started in 1758-59 and orders were given to transport these Acadian Nationals to Saint Malo, France. Doiron, along with his family of about 120 French Acadians were detained on Isle St. John. They were classified as prisoners of war and were placed aboard the ship, “Duke William”, whose captain and owner was William Nicholls. They set sail from Isle St. John in October of 1758. Due to bad weather, the ship was forced to remain docked in Canso Bay, Nova Scotia for about a month.
In his log, Captain Nicholls questioned the sea worthiness of The Duke William, but he felt compelled to carry out his orders to remove the Cajuns. While docked in Canso Bay, the French Nationals and Doiron assisted the English crew in beating back an attack from the Mi’kmaq Indians. Finally, the ship left Canso Bay on November 25, 1758, with approximately 400 people aboard. The ship’s rations were short and the Cajuns aboard had to endure the squalor and disease that constantly afflicted them. Despite a future that looked bleak at best, Dorion moved about the ship encouraging and lifting the spirts of his Acadian counterparts. He had lived a life well and though in his 70’s, he had a lot of energy and zest for life (joire de vivre). Captain Nicholls in his writings referred to Doiron as “The Head Prisoner” and the “Father of the Whole Island.”
After a few weeks at sea, The Duke William encountered a violent storm that lasted several days. One can only imagine the fear and trepidation that a group of people with no sea travel experience must have endured during this time. The ship began taking on water and Doiron went into action encouraging his Cajun compatriots to use buckets, pans, and whatever means necessary to remove water from the ship. The captain called in the Cajun Catholic priest, Father Girard, and told him their condition was hopeless, that The Duke William was sinking. He was told to break this shocking news to all Cajuns aboard of their fate and impending certain death.
Doiron accepted this news with great courage and valor, comforting his Cajun friends and family to accept their lot that they would soon be in the hands of God. They did not panic or try to take over the ship. Instead, Doiron took the moral high ground and actually thanked the English captain on behalf of his family and Cajun friends. Father Girardd delivered “final rites” to the Acadians aboard the ship. The captain, his crew, and Father Girard boarded the long boats and abdanoned The Duke William and watched as it slowly sank in the cold Atlantic Ocean sending over 300 Cajuns and Doiron to certain death. We are only left to imagine their feelings of despair and hopelessness for although we know of the enevitability of death, few, save those 300 Cajun souls know of the immediacy of it. No records indicate this, but I believe that Doiron spent his last moments comforting the Cajuns who went down with the ship. The captain, his crew, and the Catholic priest chose to save themselves and not go down with the ship, Doiron did; a common man with such uncommon courage and valor.
Footnotes:
1. My Cajun family ancestery traces back to Noel Doiron and so do many others in West Baton Rouge and South Louisiana.
2. Three English/American ships sunk during this second wave of deportation of Cajuns starting in 1758 resuting in the deaths of over 1,000 men, women, and children. Those ships were: “The Duke William,” “The Ruby,” and the “The Violet.”
3. The Federation Des Association de Familles Acadiennes of New Brunswick, Canada recognizes December 13th as an Acadian remembrance day to commemorate the sinking of these three ships and all of the Cajuns who died from hunger, disease, and famine during the second phase of “Le Grande Derangement.” Sadly, all three ships had been declared “not seaworthy” for their assigned mission. Cajuns recognize this day by wearing a black star or black armband.
