Join the West Baton Rouge Museum for its monthly Historical Happy Hour on Friday, July 15, 2022 from 6 - 8 PM. This month’s Happy Hour will treat the public to a gala affair in celebration of the Angela Gregory exhibit grand opening. Festivities will feature gallery tours in the newly remodeled Dameron Gallery, a reception complete with champagne punch provided by the West Baton Rouge Historical Association, a sculpture demonstration, and live music by the Michael Foster Quartet, a Baton Rouge based brass band.
The Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture exhibit traces the story of the famed New Orleans native and showcases her art that spans almost the entirety of her career. Attendees of Historical Happy Hour will see pieces donated from Angela Gregory’s work from Angela Gregory Legacy LLC in addition to pieces already in the West Baton Rouge Historical Association’s permanent collection and works on loan from other institutions.
This event is FREE and open to the public. The West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 N. Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen. For more information, call (225) 336-2422 or visit www.westbatonrougemuseum.org or facebook.com/TheWBRM.
