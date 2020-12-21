The West Baton Rouge Museum will host its latest traveling exhibit, A. Hays Town and the Architectural Image of Louisiana from January 16 to March 7, 2021. Mr. Town was a Louisiana architect whose career spanned over six decades. His designs, which had French, Spanish, and Caribbean influences, gained national recognition and were sought after by many all over the South. His beloved and often imitated homes are evocative of the archetypal residential architecture of Creole Louisiana. The exhibit features a collection of drawings, photographs, architectural models, and archival records. It is on loan from the Hilliard Museum and was guest curated by architectural historian, Dr. Carol McMichael Reese, Professor in the School of Architecture at Tulane University, where Town studied.
