Dear Friends,
I hope this letter finds you all safe and well in these unprecedented times. We are looking forward to a day where we can gather once more at the West Baton Rouge Museum, mourn the friends we have lost, and celebrate the resilient spirit of our community. In fact, that resiliency, for which we are so well known, is the inspiration behind our new logo designed by local artist Jonathan Mayers. He calls this piece De Kann ki repous, or the Cane that Grows Anew. Because like the young stalk of sugarcane that grows from the previous year’s harvest, our people and our culture have overcome so much to not only survive but also thrive. We have endured many bittersweet challenges of seasons past, and because our roots are firmly planted in rich alluvial soil, our community will continue to stand tall and spring forward undaunted and unwavering into unpredictable forecasts of the future.
We encourage everyone to take part in our COVID Contest Series, which runs through Labor Day. Our staff wants to know, What are you doing during the pandemic?
Maybe you are entertaining your neighborhood with daily bear hunt arrangements or developing cool designs like some of our staff. Send us anything and everything you are working on to get you through these days spent in isolation. We are interested, and we want to share your awesome work! For middle and high school students, there is opportunity to keep your research skills sharp with a history research pa-per. Explore the Cuttin Cane Ain’t All We Do videos or the WBRHA’s listing of State Historical Markers in West Baton Rouge Parish on our website for inspiration. For more information on rules, submission guidelines, and prizes, visit our website or social media pages.
Check our website and social media for updates and activities. While things will certainly be different when we can all meet again, there are so many things in the works that we can’t wait to share with you! For now, please stay safe and healthy, and we will endeavor to do the same.
Until next time,
Angelique Bergeron, Ph.D.
Executive Director
