On July 15, the West Baton Rouge Parish Museum hosted an exhibit opening celebration dedicated to Angela Gregory, a New Orleans native who gained recognition for her sculptures in her lifetime.
The museum was packed with attendees, all to admire and awe Gregory’s works in person. Food and drink were also served for the unveiling of the exhibit, accompanied by jazz music throughout the vicinity.
The Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture exhibit was guest curated by Elizabeth Chubbuck Weinstein, an independent fine art curator, writer, and creative consultant based in Baton Rouge. Ability to have these works on public display was made possible thanks to assistance of Susan Hymel, from the Angela Gregory Legacy LLC, and the curated pieces acquired by the West Baton Rouge Historical Association. Displayed works included her famous pieces La Belle Augustine and Beauvais Head of Christ.
This first installation of the exhibit will be available for public view through Aug. 6, 2023 at the West Baton Rouge Museum in Port Allen. LPB will also be hosting Angela Gregory: A Legacy Chiseled in Stone on Aug. 22 at 7 p.m, which delves more into the life and works of Gregory.
