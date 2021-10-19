The fun starts Friday, October 22nd at 6:30 pm at the WBR Museum.  The WBR Museum and WBR Library partner to host a variety of fun activities for children. Don’t forget to bring your trick or treat bag. An outdoor family friendly movie showing begins at 7:30 pm. Activities will move to the WBR Community Center in the event of rain.

