The Fatrell Organization invites all fathers, grandfathers, stepfathers, brothers, uncles and spiritual fathers to bring their special princess to the “A Night Out with the Princess Dance” on Feb. 23 from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.
The price of a $25 ticket includes a magical night with your princess, lovely dinner for each of you, dancing, a gift for the princess, and memories that will last a lifetime. Semi-formal attire is encouraged.
The evening will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the Lion’s Den at 202 E. Saint Francis Street in Brusly. For more information contact Clerice Lacy at 225-362-1692.
