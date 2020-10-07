We have now moved out of Phase one and jumped feet first into the Phase two startup of our State and Local governments. Now our local businesses are allowing up to seventy-five percent occupancy. Please let’s keep our focus! This virus is still a threat and is still taking its toll on our communities. Again, let’s not let our guard down!
Continue to wear your mask in public and practice social distancing. We are now faced with another threat in our area. This threat is real and can also be just as devastating if you are not prepared- Hurricane season.
We must prepare ourselves by storing the necessary supplies:
- Water- at least a 3-day supply (one gallon per person per day)
- Food- at least a 3-day supply of non-perishable, easy-to-prepare food
- Flashlights, Battery-powered or hand-crank radios, Extra batteries
- First aid kit /Medications (7-day supply)
- Medical items (hearing aids with extra batteries, glasses, contact lenses, syringes, mobility devices (cane, walker, etc.)
- Multi-purpose tool
- Copies of personal documents (insurance policies, birth certificates, lease or deed to home)
- Sanitation and personal hygiene items
- Emergency blanket
- Insect repellent and sunscreens
- Baby/Childcare supplies- bottles, formula, baby food, diapers
- Rain gear
- Pet care- food, water, medications, vaccination records, etc.
The West Baton Rouge Parish government is working hard to ready our parish in preparation for this year’s Hurricane season. There are currently sand-bag stations set-up throughout the parish. We have contingency plans in place to ensure that our parish departments are in a ready-mode for rapid response to care for the needs of our constituents. We must, together, continue this fight!
Let’s not slow down, but keep this parish’s momentum rolling. Remember that we are still looking for new volunteers to help move this great parish in a positive direction.
Now is the time, if you’ve ever wanted to learn CPR, First aid or just help your neighbor…come join our team “West Baton Rouge Parish Volunteer Proud!”
If you have questions or need further information on Hurricane preparedness, please contact me at (225) 346-5676 or email at Tim.Crockett@wbrcouncil.org
