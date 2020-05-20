A note from the chief

We are quickly moving into the Phase one startup of our State and Local governments. Stores, restaurants, barbershops, and churches are slowly reopening. Please remember that this virus is still a threat and it has taken a toll on our communities. Let’s not let our guard down.
We must continue to wear our masks in public and practice social distancing. Your parish government has worked very diligently to mitigate the spread of this horrendous virus within our parish. Let’s continue this fight! Let’s not slow down, but keep this momentum rolling.
Remember that we are always looking for new volunteers to help move this great parish in a positive direction. If you’ve ever wanted to learn CPR, First aid or just help your neighbor- come join our team “West Baton Rouge Parish Volunteer Proud!"
I am always available through email at Tim.Crockett@wbrcouncil.org.
