Baton Rouge – A Taste of Louisiana with Chef John Folse & Company, produced by Louisiana Public Broadcasting for 13 seasons beginning in 1990, was inducted into the eighth class of the TASTE Hall of Fame, presented by the TASTE AWARDS, announced in a press release on January 5, 2021 by The TASTE AWARDS Committee. The TASTE Hall of Fame Inductees are selected based on either having received numerous TASTE AWARDS and finalist nominations over the years, and/or having made a significant impact in the world of taste and broadcast entertainment. Inductees range from television and movies, to online video, radio, and real world experiences.
A Taste of Louisiana with Chef John Folse & Company, features world-renowned Cajun and Creole Chef John Folse, who examines Louisiana’s culinary history and celebrates the French, English, Spanish, German, Italian, American Indian and African influences on Louisiana’s cuisine. Filmed before a live audience, the program combines music, history and of course, great cooking.
LPB President Beth Courtney says, “We are delighted for A Taste of Louisiana and Chef John Folse to be honored with this national recognition by the TASTE AWARDS. LPB was among the first in television to produce entertaining programs teaching viewers how to cook favorite, regional recipes. It’s terrific to see that this pioneering effort and collaboration with Chef Folse continues to gain new fans and accolades today.” Chef Folse adds, “To be included in such great company with my fellow TASTE Hall of Fame Inductees is really a thrill. Some of the best memories I have are working with LPB and the fun we have had sharing Louisiana recipes with the world.”
