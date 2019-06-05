Port Allen, LA (70767)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially during the morning hours. A few storms may be severe. High 87F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low around 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.