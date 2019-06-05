Westside attorney Tom Acosta and his wife, economic developer Mary Acosta, were honored on May 4 during a gala dinner at St. Joseph Cathedral in downtown Baton Rouge, where they received the cathedral parish's "St. Joseph Apprentice Award" in recognition of their longtime service in liturgical ministry.
Tom is a lector and grand knight of the Cathedral Council of the Knights of Columbus, while Mary serves as a lay minister of holy communion. Cathedral pastor Rev. Paul Counce presented the award to the Acostas.
