Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) knows there’s a comfort in the familiar. “The holidays are all about traditions and while we may not be able to follow some of the seasonal customs we are used to this year, it makes us look forward to those that we can still embrace,” says Jason Viso, Director of Programming at LPB. “LPB is proud to bring some perennial viewer favorites, as well as new programs that may become part of your holiday traditions.”
Here are just a few of the Holiday Programs airing on LPB this December:
• A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS (Sunday, Dec. 13 at 6:30pm) Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the entire Peanuts gang celebrate Christmas for the first time ever on PBS with this special ad-free broadcast!
• CHRISTMAS WITH THE TABERNACLE CHOIR (Monday, Dec. 14 at 8:00pm) This is the 17th annual holiday special with the Tabernacle Choir. This year features Tony Award–winner Kelli O’Hara and Emmy Award-winner Richard Thomas.
• ELLA WISHES YOU A SWINGING CHRISTMAS WITH VANESSA WILLIAMS (Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 7:00pm) An evening celebrating Ella Fitzgerald’s entire iconic album of holiday classics.
• CHRISTMAS AT BELMONT (Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 8:00pm) From 2019, featuring students from Nashville’s Belmont University along with Michael W. Smith and CeCe Winans as they perform classic holiday songs and festive tunes.
• EVENING AT THE GOVERNOR’S MANSION (Thursday, Dec. 24 at 7:00pm) The annual tradition from the Governor’s Mansion won’t take place this year, but you can still celebrate with these two from 2019 and 2018 featuring Kix Brooks and John Boutte.
• CALL THE MIDWIFE HOLIDAY SPECIAL (Friday, Dec. 25 at 8:00pm) The pandemic did not stop this Christmas tradition! Enjoy this Christmas Day special as everyone at Nonnatus House looks forward to traditional celebrations – but of course, nothing goes quite as planned.
• UNITED IN SONG: A CELEBRATION OF AMERICA’S RESILIENCE (Thursday, Dec. 31 at 7:00pm) This special New Year’s Eve program brings us together in the pursuit of uniting us all as one America.
“We’re not letting up on efforts to bring exciting programs to our viewers at the beginning of the New Year either,” Viso continues. “Look for a new MASTERPIECE adaption of James Herriot’s cherished best-seller, All Creatures Great and Small coming January 10th to LPB.” #
