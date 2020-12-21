Roy and Catherine (Prejean) Mouch of Addis celebrated their 68th anniversary. They were married on December 20,1952 in Brusly. They have seven children: Roy Jr., Wendy, Joni, Mark, Randy, Angelle and Juanita.
The Mouch’s have ninteen grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren plus extended families that love them.
Happy Anniversary to a great pair of people. They are an inspiration to their children and to those who know and love them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.