On Tuesday, June 14, the Addis Historical Society accepted a generous donation from the Addis Civic League to be used specifically for the newly created Veteran’s Recognition Wall at the Addis Museum. The Veteran’s Wall is comprised of the names of local veterans registered with the Addis Historical Society. Those veretans who served in WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnem, peacetime and recent wars, including Afghanistan and the Iraq/Gulf War are proudly represented in this display. Also included on the wall are those who were killed in action, POWs, Purple Hearts and Career Military.
The Addis Historical Society sincerely appreciates the Addis Civic League’s donation and sponsorship of this wall that honorably recognizes local veterans.
At this time tours of the Addis Museum are open to the public by appointment. For more information call 225-687-4844.
Pictured here from left to right are Phil Smith who designed and constructed the recognition board; Frank Foret, past president of the Addis Historical Society; Jocelyn Gauthreaux, Vice-President; Ella Dean Thibodeaux, Treasurer; Patrice Brewer, President; David Toups, Mayor of Addis; and front center, past president of the Addis Civic League.
