Addis Historical society with the train

left to right: Alan Free, a railroad enthusiast; Historical 

Society Members Ella Dean and John "Scrap" Thibodeaux, Lucille Bouquet, 

Carolyn and former Addis Mayor Carroll Bourgeois, Pat Bossier, Vera 

Lucas, Jocelyn Gauthreaux, and Addis Mayor David Toups.

Members of the Addis Historical Society gathered to view the Bush Train 

4141 as it visited the Town of Addis at the Railroad Depot. News spread 

rapidly of the train's appearance in the old railroad town from January 

4-5. 

