Southeastern Louisiana University student and Addis native Katie Smith was named the Outstanding Senior in Special Education during a ceremony held Thursday, May 2.
The college also announced the recipients of departmental honors and new members of the Phi Kappa Phi, Kappa Delta Pi, and Phi Alpha honor societies and Southeastern’s own Thirteen Club honor society.
