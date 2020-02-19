Adrian Genre has served as the City of Port Allen’s chief administrative officer since 2012 but this week, the governmental veteran will take on a new title, the utilities director for the Parish Council.
He’ll be replacing the retiring Pam Keowen, who is retiring after 30 years in the position.
“I’m very much looking forward to working with her hand-in-hand and learning the system of running her department,” Genre said.
A Port Allen native and a 1983 graduate of Port Allen High, he earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the university then called the University of Southwest Louisiana, renamed the University of Louisiana-Lafayette in 1999.
After graduation, Genre wore a number of hats, most of them in the governmental sector, first as a police officer.
“I didn’t work very long on patrol,” he said, not quite sure of how long but positive it wasn’t two years.
He then went to work with the state Department of Corrections as a probation and parole office, where he spent about three years.
“Then I decided to test the waters in the political arena,” running for police chief in 1992 and winning. Genre took office the first day of 1993 and remained police chief for about eight years.
Afterward, he took a break from public service to take on running Jason’s Restaurant on Court Street, his only job outside of government. “It gave me a deep appreciation and firsthand knowledge of what it’s like to run a small business.”
The job was riddled with problems, most troubling being employees. “You’ve got to have good people around you, no doubt.” Genre said the one saving grace he had at the restaurant was a loyal, hard-working mother-daughter team of cooks.
“They stayed with me through the whole time I was there,” he said, then quickly added the job did not fit his personality. “I did it just long enough to know I didn’t want to do it for the rest of my life,” he said.
In 2012, longtime Port Allen’s chief administrative officer, Barry Brewer retired after about 30 years and Genre applied and interviewed for the job, then was hired.
“I’ve been sitting behind this desk since July 2012,” Genre said. It was quite a change from his previous jobs, but one he adapted to quickly.
“A big part of this job is finance, but it’s primarily a personnel management position,” he said. “It’s just a matter of maintaining the flow of things on a daily, weekly and monthly basis, making sure the train stays on the tracks.”
Genre said the job requires him to work hand-in-hand with Mayor Richard Lee III, the city’s administrative staff, its utility billing employees and the supervisors of the various departments that work outside City Hall.
In 2015, the city “added another layer to the position” when its former public works director retired and instead of replacing him, gave Genre his responsibilities.
He spoke highly of the supervisors with whom he’s been working—Bruce Bass, the roads and drainage supervisor, Aaron Landry, the water and gas supervisor, and Ron Garlington.
He thanked the mayor and the City Council for placing their faith in his ability to be the city’s chief administrative officer for the past eight years. The move to his new job with the parish has nothing to do with not being happy with the job he had until the end of last week, but rather just another step up the ladder that has been his career.
Genre’s devotion to the city is in his blood and he’s told Lee he’s only going to be four blocks away in his new job, so he can run back over to City Hall whenever his replacement faces a bump in the road.
At last Wednesday’s City Council meeting, council members and the mayor said he would not be easy to replace. Genre offered what he said was “the key” to hiring a new chief administrative officer.
“The key is you have to have someone with buy-in, a vested interest in what they do,” he said. “It’s great to have the education, it’s great to have the experience, but above all, I think you have to have skin in the game.”
Genre has been married to the former Tonya Allen for 19 years and they have two children, a son who is in the U.S. Army and a daughter who is a student at Southeastern Louisiana University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.