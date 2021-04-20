On Saturday morning, May 1 at 10 am, adults and children alike will enjoy a free family program filled with culture and creativity. Join storyteller and educator, Gerald Collins for storytelling and African proverbs in a vibrant setting featuring the colors and patterns of the Wandering Spirits African Wax Print exhibit. Following,, families will wander outside to engage in textile arts activities led by museum staff and volunteers and leave with colorful patterns of their own.
Wandering Spirit: African Wax Prints tells how these fabrics reflect the stories, dreams, and personalities of the people who wear them. The success of the wax prints on the African scene is driven by many factors, such as the culture, taste, and desires of the African consumers. Clothing in Africa serves an important means of communication, sending secret messages and retelling local proverbs. Clothing also depicts a person’s social status and position, political convictions, ambition, marital status, ethnicity, age, sex, and group affiliations. The names and stories associated with the fabrics differ from country to country and region to region.
West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 North Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen. For more information, please visit facebook.com/TheWBRM and www.westbatonrougemuseum.org or call (225)336-2422 Ex t. 200.
