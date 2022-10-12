Louisiana had about 1,837,000 residents working in nonfarm jobs in April, according to preliminary data adjusted for seasonal workforce trends the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released Friday.
The Louisiana Workforce Commission said the data indicated the state has added about 127,400 jobs since the pandemic low point of April 2020. The unemployment rate fell from 13.1% to 7.4% during that time, according to the LWC.
Leisure and hospitality has gained about 62,400 jobs over the past year, more than any other business sector, the LWC said.
The state is projected to gain almost 71,000 jobs over the next four quarters, according to Gary Wagner, a business economist at UL-Lafayette who compiles a quarterly economic outlook report. About 45% of COVID-19-related job losses have been recovered, according to his latest report.
