Noted author and poet, Allan Wolf whizzed through West Baton Rouge last week enthralling students at six area schools with performances of poetry from his new book, The Day the Universe Exploded My Head.
With props and costumes he bounced through the solar system, spinning his humorously exuberant but factually sound poems describing the sun, the planets, and their moons.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Library hosted the school performances. Wolf’s information-rich show with its visual representation of the solar system was fun and memorable for students. It also increased students' understanding of the immensity of the solar system and its place in the vastness of the Milky Way Galaxy and Universe.
