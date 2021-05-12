Alzheimer’s Services is providing several free events in the month of May. Educational opportunities include the virtual Lunch-N-Learn and Making Sense of Cents Financial Literacy program. Lunch-N-Learn will be held on May 11 from 12-1 PM. Karen Marioneaux, MSW, Palliative Care Social Worker, Palliative Care of Baton Rouge, will discuss “Palliative Care: What Is It? How Can It Help?”. Lunch-N-Learn is free and open to the public. Visit alzbr.org for more information and to register. Contact Ellen at programs@alzbr.org or 225-334-7494 for further assistance.
The spring Making Cents of Sense Financial Literacy program, a three session series where attendees learn about Alzheimer’s Services, financial resources, healthcare insurance, estate planning, financial abuse and fraud, will be held virtually May 18, and 25 from 12-1 PM. Visit alzbr.org for more information and to register. Contact Kristi at coordinator@alzbr.org or 225-334-7494 for further assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.