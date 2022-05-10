The May TLC (Tender Loving Care for Caregivers) event will be held on May 13 from 11 AM – 1 PM at Alzheimer’s Services, 3772 North Boulevard, Baton Rouge. TLCs provide a safe, appropriate, and non-judgmental space for those affected and their caregivers to socialize with others on the same journey. At TLC events everyone understands the struggles associated with this disease. These events are beneficial to caregivers who can find supportive allies and to the individual affected by allowing them the opportunity to socialize in a stress free and caring environment. There will be live music, food, and activities centered around a Wild West theme. Visit alzbr.org for more information. RSVP is required to Ellen by email at programs@alzbr.org or by phone at 225-334-7494.
