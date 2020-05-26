The mission of Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area is to teach, care for, and connect with those in our community affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other memory-related impairments. To continue achieving this mission through the pandemic, Lunch-N-Learns will be offered as webinars with the goal of assisting the family caregiver in navigating the disease process and improving quality of life for their loved one, while providing the professional caregiver with knowledge to improve quality of care for those affected by Alzheimer’s or a related dementia.
On June 3 from 12-1 PM, join Elaine K. Sanchez, co-founder of CaregiverHelp.com, as she addresses Maintaining Your Emotional Balance When the World is Spinning Out of Control.
Please register at alzbr.org/events-calendar/ to receive the link to join the webinar. Contact Ellen at programs@alzbr.org or 225-334-7494 for further assistance.
Elaine K. Sanchez developed a passion for helping others cope with the emotional stress of caring for family elders based on her own caregiving experience. She has experienced caregiver anger, guilt, depression, and grief. Elaine and her husband, Dr. Alex Sanchez, developed a program that brings hope, humor and heart to the incredibly difficult challenge of caring for those who are aging, chronically ill, or disabled. Elaine is the author of “Letters from Madelyn, Chronicles of a Caregiver.” She writes for numerous magazines and online publications, including her own Caregiver Blog, as well as the Huffington Post. She frequently delivers keynotes, workshops, and caregiver training sessions across the U.S. Please visit caregiverhelp.com for more information about Elaine and her work. Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area began as an informational meeting in 1983. It has since evolved into the local resource providing support and education to the Greater Baton Rouge area. Alzheimer’s Services provides education and training programs on Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias; support services for the memory-impaired, physicians, and caregivers; a Resource Library; telephone HelpLine; community awareness of the disease; social activities for families and affected individuals; and Charlie’s Place Activity & Respite Centers in Baton Rouge and Gonzales. Alzheimer’s Services is still available to assist during the pandemic. Please visit alzbr.org or call 225-334-7494 for more information.
