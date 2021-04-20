Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area is an independent, local non-profit serving families affected by Alzheimer’s or a related dementia in the Greater Baton Rouge area. Alzheimer’s Services strives to be the local one stop resource to educate and support families and healthcare professionals on all aspects of the disease, as well as the resources available as care needs progress. One aspect assisting this goal is a local board of directors consisting of members from the communities Alzheimer’s Services serves. Alzheimer’s Services is proud to welcome two new members to our board: Jeff Latino and Robert Levy.
Jeff Latino, CPA and Assurance Partner with Hannis T. Bourgeois, LLP, joins the Alzheimer’s Services Board of Directors as Treasurer. Jeff has more than 25 years of public accounting experience and serves as the firm’s partner in charge of quality control. Jeff provides assurance and advisory services to HTB’s financial services, not-for-profit, construction and small business clients. He has experience providing assurance and advisory services to companies that are employee owned through Employee Stock Ownership Plans. Jeff received a B.S. in Accounting from Nicholls State University. He is professionally involved with the following organizations: American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Society of Louisiana Certified Public Accountants, Associated Builders and Contractors, Inc., Louisiana Association of Nonprofit Organizations, Government Finance Officers Association, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge (current Board Member), O’Brien House (Former Treasurer), and Family Road of Greater Baton Rouge (Former Board Member).
Robert Levy also joins the Alzheimer’s Services board this year. After obtaining his MBA at LSU in 1972, Robert joined his family work clothing rental company in Shreveport and helped build it up until it was sold to Red Stick Services in 1985. He then joined the Roemer administration as Asst. Secretary of Labor for workforce development programs until Roemer went out of office in 1989. Robert then joined LWCC at its inception and was one of the first 15 people hired. He worked on areas for the Oct. 1, 1992 start up and the first few years of ramping up agent service and relationships. Later, he was responsible for marketing, agent relations, advertising, and some administrative functions through the early years of growth. Robert has volunteered for a variety of nonprofits and served on various Boards including the BR Food Bank, Friends of LPB, and the USS Kidd Foundation. He is an active member of the Baton Rouge Rotary Club and a past President of the club. Robert is a self-nominated candidate and has attended several functions and currently sits on and chairs the Policies committee. Robert’s mother and grandmother had Alzheimer’s, and he was the primary caretaker for his mother up to her death. Thus, he has genuine concern and appreciation for the mission of Alzheimer’s Services. Robert and his wife, Judith, reside in Baton Rouge. Judith is a Clinical and Medical Psychologist.
Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area is proudly accredited by the StandardsforExcellenceInstitute® as having met allthe requirements of the Standards for Excellence®:An Ethics and Accountability Code for the Nonprofit Sector.Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area began as an informational meeting in 1983. It has since evolved into the local resource providing support and education to the Greater Baton Rouge area and the estimated 20,000 people affected by Alzheimer’s and their families. Alzheimer’s Services provides education and training programs on Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias; support services for the memory- impaired, physicians, and caregivers; a Resource Library; telephone HelpLine; community awareness of the disease; social activities for families and affected individuals; and Charlie’s Place Activity & Respite Centers in Baton Rouge and Gonzales. Please call 225-334-7494 or visit alzbr.org for more information.
