Amahrya Washington, daughter of Antoine and Rasheet’a Washington, was named April Student of the Month at The Academy of Early Learning in Port Allen.
Amahrya is known for being the "mama" of the classroom and loves to take care of her friends. She always helps Ms. Ki when working on letters and numbers. Her teachers say she is hardworking and optimistic.
Amahrya is the granddaughter of Tina Matthews, Elouise & Charles Matthews, Adrian & Gary Joseph. She has one sibling, Brooklyn Smith. Her hobbies include getting her nails done, dancing and playing soccer.
Though she may be little in size, she has a big ole heart, her teachers said.
