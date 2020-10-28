Kristi Gregoire is a teacher at Brusly High School and president of the West Baton Rouge Association of Educators, an affiliate of Louisiana Association of Educators.
My earliest memories of an educational leader come from Pesson Elementary School in my hometown
of New Iberia. Mrs. Willie Mae Jefferson was my principal. I remember her as a short, stern woman who could swing a mean paddle. The fear she evoked in me averted any disciplinary trips to her office. When I did visit her, it was because one of my teachers sent me on an errand.
Decades later, as I sift through pages of a scrapbook my mother preserved, I find a plethora of certificates Ms. Jefferson awarded me for academic achievements. The accolades that really stood out to me as an adult were those that acknowledged my mother for her participation in school activities. I turn the page and find a certificate for perfect attendance, and I’m transported back to awards night my fourth grade year. Ms. Jefferson leaned up to the mic and said, “This next award goes to a student who has never missed a day of school in five years.” No name was announced, but I knew it was me. As I walked to the stage, I wondered to myself, how did she know that? How did she know about my meager accomplishment when there were what seemed to me, a million other kids to keep up with? I remember how that made me feel. My principal knew my name, and she knew the importance of purposeful family engagement. A second incident materialized as I continued to reminisce. One morning at Bank Avenue Elementary, Mr. Lloyd Boesman overheard me and a classmate calling each other names. We thought it was innocent play. He pulled me aside and schooled me on the power of words. I visited his home a few years ago, right before his passing. His wife, Ms. Barbara, a gifted seamstress, had made me an apron and matching chef hat. I glanced at him as he sat in his living room focused on the television. I wondered if that teachable moment from over twenty years ago was etched in his memory. I remember how that made me feel. A fifth grader,
I was ashamed, guilt-stricken, but I learned a lesson that I carry with me to this day. As a student, my principals nurtured and cultivated learning environments that enabled me to earnestly enjoy school.
I wasn’t aware of the leadership qualities and professional standards principals had to master
to create a learning utopia. I answered my calling and entered the education field in January of 2008. At this time, I was introduced to the intricacies of balancing a school vision, school wwculture, and instructional domains. Yet still, no time before I began my own study of educational leadership would I discern the full impact of a principalship. Principals control the thermostat of their schools. They influence the experiences of all educational stakeholders--students, parents, teachers, and the community. As an educator, I’ve had my fair share of principals: the good, the bad, and fortunately, yes fortunately, the ugly. I remember how each one made me feel. My experiences with the country club leaders, the micromanagers, the cheerleaders, the figure heads, the passive aggressives, the mentors, and the cultivators of leadership have led me to this resolution--principals leave impressions that endure a lifetime. As National Principals Month comes to a close, I would like to thank each and every principal who has etched and polished this diamond in the rough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.